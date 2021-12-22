Review: Kristen Stewart delivers a spellbinding acting performance in ‘Spencer’ as Princess Diana

Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in 'Spencer.' Photo Credit: Neon

American actress Kristen Stewart has a major reason to be proud. She delivered a controlled and transformative acting performance in the feature film “Spencer” as Princess Diana.

Pablo Larraín did an exceptional job with its direction, and compliments to screenwriter Steven Knight for writing such a powerful and unflinching script.

The marriage of Princess Diana (Kristen Stewart) and Prince Charles (Jack Farthing) has long since grown cold and old. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate. There is eating and drinking, shooting, and hunting. Diana knows the game. But this year, things will be profoundly different.

“Spencer” is an imagining of what might have happened during those few fateful days, where filmmakers Pablo Larraín and Steven Knight are able to take viewers on an intimate journey.

Stewart is marvelous in the role and embodies the late princess to the tee, thus nailing her accent and mannerisms. She is bound to touch the global audience on an emotional level with her superlative intricate acting work. It is truly a performance that has Oscar written all over it (especially for “Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role” for Stewart; moreover, it is a riveting story of a woman who discovers that she is her own weapon.

Aside from Stewart, the entire cast (Timothy Spall, Jack Farthing, Sean Harris, Stella Gonet, and Sally Hawkins) is glorious and memorable in this film.

The Verdict

Overall, “Spencer” by Pablo Larraín is a superb and well-crafted film. It deserves every award and accolade that comes its way, and then some. Kristen Stewart will blow your mind as she captures the conscience of Diana in a raw and subtle fashion.

In “Spencer,” Stewart found a way to go beyond the ordinary, redefine the means, and help mold the contemporary storytelling landscape into what it is today. She is refreshing and spellbinding in the role and script of a lifetime. Congratulations. “Spencer” garners an A rating.