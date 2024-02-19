Connect with us

Review: Kristen Alderson and Ignacyo Matynia star in ‘Man in the Guest House’

Actors Kristen Alderson and Ignacyo Matynia star in the new Lifetime movie “Man in the Guest House,” which was released yesterday.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Kristen Alderson and Ignacyo Matynia
Kristen Alderson and Ignacyo Matynia in 'Man in the Guest House.' Photo Courtesy of Lifetime
Kristen Alderson and Ignacyo Matynia in 'Man in the Guest House.' Photo Courtesy of Lifetime

John Murlowski directed from a screenplay by Adam Balsam. Alderson and Matynia deliver strong performances as the two leads Ashley and Brandon respectively.

The synopsis is: When a couple converts their garage into a second living space to rent out, they think they’ve found the perfect source for extra income, but their first renter soon proves to be the tenant from hell.

Allen Williamson plays the nefarious Dan Hansen, and actors James Hyde and Rene Ashton also star in the movie.

This marks Kristen Alderson’s first ever Lifetime film, but let’s hope that it’s not her last because she commands the screen in each scene she is in.

Matynia’s acting performance also runs the gamut… he is charming, vulnerable, and emotional all in one. In many ways, Brandon is Ashley’s voice of reason.

The Verdict

Overall, “Man in the Guest House” is an entertaining new Lifetime film. While the ending may be predictable, it is still feel-good escapism. It is recommended fo anybody that is interested in watching a solid movie on drama, mystery, and suspense. “Man in the Guest House” garners four out of five stars.

In this article:Film, Ignacyo Matynia, james hyde, john murlowski, Kristen Alderson, Lifetime, man in the guest house, Movie
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 20,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

