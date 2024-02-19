Review: Kristen Alderson and Ignacyo Matynia star in ‘Man in the Guest House’

Kristen Alderson and Ignacyo Matynia in 'Man in the Guest House.' Photo Courtesy of Lifetime

Actors Kristen Alderson and Ignacyo Matynia star in the new Lifetime movie “Man in the Guest House,” which was released yesterday.

John Murlowski directed from a screenplay by Adam Balsam. Alderson and Matynia deliver strong performances as the two leads Ashley and Brandon respectively.

The synopsis is: When a couple converts their garage into a second living space to rent out, they think they’ve found the perfect source for extra income, but their first renter soon proves to be the tenant from hell.

Allen Williamson plays the nefarious Dan Hansen, and actors James Hyde and Rene Ashton also star in the movie.

This marks Kristen Alderson’s first ever Lifetime film, but let’s hope that it’s not her last because she commands the screen in each scene she is in.

Matynia’s acting performance also runs the gamut… he is charming, vulnerable, and emotional all in one. In many ways, Brandon is Ashley’s voice of reason.

The Verdict

Overall, “Man in the Guest House” is an entertaining new Lifetime film. While the ending may be predictable, it is still feel-good escapism. It is recommended fo anybody that is interested in watching a solid movie on drama, mystery, and suspense. “Man in the Guest House” garners four out of five stars.