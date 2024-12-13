Review: ‘Kraven the Hunter’ cannot be saved by its hero’s dedication

A scene from 'Kraven the Hunter' courtesy of Sony Pictures Entertainment

‘Kraven the Hunter’ is a comic book movie with extraordinary ups and downs, but at least it gets the title character right.

Vigilantism is a popular subgenre of action fiction. In a world in which criminals go unpunished, they deliver the justice people long for in their darkest desires. However, performing the duties of a judge, jury and executioner is not legal either, so they typically keep their real-world identities secret to avoid attracting the attention of the authorities or anxious felons. In comic books, some of these heroes and anti-heroes have special abilities that make them better equipped to find and eliminate the city’s or even the world’s villains. Kraven the Hunter is such a vigilante who also happened to be born into the criminal world.

Sergei (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and Dmitri (Fred Hechinger) are the sons of Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe), a known underworld leader. When they were teenagers on safari, Sergei is nearly killed in an animal attack. But when he’s revived by Calypso (Ariana DeBose), he awakens with special abilities that give him the strength and agility of a jungle cat. Blessed with this new power and refusing to follow in his father’s footsteps, Sergei runs away and becomes “Kraven the Hunter,” a feared assassin that targets criminals. However, when “Rhino” (Alessandro Nivola) makes a play for Nikolai’s territory that threatens Dmitri’s safety, Sergei is forced to align with his father against their now-common enemy.

The film begins with an impressive action sequence in a prison that showcases Kraven’s talents, while also sprinkling in some humour. Unfortunately, it’s a rollercoaster of ups and downs after that as the picture yo-yos between solid storytelling and pitiful acting. The thrilling action scenes, and intense exchanges between Nikolai and Sergei are highlights. Conversely, DeBose appears so uncomfortable in Calypso’s skin, she’s practically stumbling through her lines. Sadly, she’s not the only one as Nivola and Rhino’s henchman also struggle with making their portrayals believable. In addition, there’s an unusual number of super-powered people in the movie, not all of who’s abilities are demonstrated clearly. The contrast is so considerable, it’s like watching two different movies spliced together.

Nonetheless, Taylor-Johnson’s commitment to the role is the film’s best asset. Not only is he sporting a sculpted physique, but he’s clearly trained to move like an animal, whether chasing his prey almost on all fours or leaping and landing with ease. His passion for the character radiates from the screen and makes his scenes, particularly the action ones, that much more riveting. The only actor to match his energy is Crowe, who is very convincing as the traditionally masculine, Russian kingpin, though his performance is far more reserved than his younger counterpart. Hechinger portrays their total opposite, weak and cowardly, but observant in the right moments.

There’s half a good movie to be seen here, but the other half is better forgotten.

Director: J.C. Chandor

Starring: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ariana DeBose and Fred Hechinger