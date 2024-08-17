Connect with us

Review: KJ Apa and Eric Dane star in ‘One Fast Move’ on Amazon Prime Video

Actors KJ Apa and Eric Dane star in “One Fast Move,” which premiered Amazon Prime Video globally on August 8, 2024.
Eric Dane and KJ Apa in 'One Fast Move'
The synopsis is: Wes Neal (KJ Apa), a young man with a passion for speed, is kicked out of the military for motorcycle drag racing.

With nowhere left to go, and a desire to go pro in racing, he tracks down his estranged father, Dean Miller (Eric Dane), a former motorcycle racing champion, to be his coach.

Wes gets a job at the motorcycle shop owned by Dean’s old mentor, Abel (Edward James Olmos), and meets a local waitress Camila (Maia Reficco) who he falls for.

As he begins training with his father, fresh wounds are created on old scars as Dean puts intense pressure on his son to be the best, putting a strain on all other relationships in Wes’ life.

Kelly Blatz, who wrote and directed this riveting action film, excels in all the departments (as a filmmaker, screenwriter, and director).

Wes must decide for himself now what he wants for his future, and ultimately what is worth losing in order to win big on the track.

KJ Apa in 'One Fast Move'
KJ Apa in ‘One Fast Move.’ Photo Credit: Frank Masi, Prime Video.

KJ Apa steals every scene he is in as Wes, he layers his emotions well, and he has great chemistry with Maia Reficco as Camila. Apa shares some powerhouse scenes with Eric Dane, which really tug at the heartstrings.

Edward James Olmos gives a commanding performance as Abel, while Adam Thomas Ziemba is a revelation as Leo in a true breakout role.

Maia Reficco, Adam Thomas Ziemba, and KJ Apa in 'One Fast Move'
Maia Reficco, Adam Thomas Ziemba, and KJ Apa in ‘One Fast Move.’ Photo Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video.

The Verdict

Overall, “One Fast Move” is a high-adrenaline, pulse-pounding action movie from start to finish. It is expertly shot by Kelly Blatz, and it is filled with twists and turns that will keep the audience engaged for its entire duration.

Eric Dane and KJ Apa in 'One Fast Move'
Eric Dane and KJ Apa in ‘One Fast Move.’ Photo Credit: Frank Masi, Prime Video

Strong performances from the whole cast led by KJ Apa and Eric Dane give the movie its beating heart; moreover, the film’s message is warm and relatable. It is worth checking out, and it garners four out of five stars.

Markos Papadatos
Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

