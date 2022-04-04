Connect with us

Review: Kirsten Storms is featured on Maurice Benard’s MB State of Mind podcast

Emmy award-winning actor Maurice Benard (“General Hospital”) featured actress Kirsten Storms on his “MB State of Mind” podcast on mental health.

Maurice Benard
Maurice Benard. Photo Credit: ABC, Todd Wawrychuk
Maurice Benard. Photo Credit: ABC, Todd Wawrychuk

On Sunday, April 3, three-time Emmy award-winning actor Maurice Benard (“General Hospital”) featured actress Kirsten Storms on his “MB State of Mind” podcast on mental health.

Storms is known for playing Maxie Jones on the hit ABC daytime drama “General Hospital” while Maurice Benard portrays Sonny Corinthos, the godfather of Port Charles, on the soap opera.

She is also known for playing Zenon Kar in the “Zenon” trilogy on the Disney Channel, Belle Black on “Days of Our Lives,” and she currently stars as Maxie on “General Hospital.”

Storms’ life story is an inspiration to us all, especially in regard to all that she has been able to overcome. She and I have an incredible conversation about anxiety and the journey she went through before finally getting her bipolar diagnosis.

She opened up about co-parenting her daughter, Harper, with Brandon Barash, as well as the cyst that caused her to need brain surgery.

Their entire deep informed conversation may be seen below on the “MB State of Mind” YouTube channel. This episode came with a caveat since Benard briefly talks about suicidal ideation.

For more information on “Maurice Benard State of Mind,” visit its official website, and follow the podcast on its Instagram page.

