Review: ‘Kinds of Kindness’ has a unique appeal

A scene from 'Kinds of Kindness' courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

‘Kinds of Kindness’ is a collection of three unusual tales that follow the interactions of peculiar characters in extraordinary situations.

Any story has the potential to be bizarre and some filmmakers thrive in those spaces. Rather than deliver narratives that remain confined within the bounds of reality, they push the limits of what people believe could be real. The characters may seem ordinary, but their situations are far from normal — and that’s what makes the tale so captivating. While it may not be the escape provided by genre films, these movies bend audience’s understanding of the world. In Kinds of Kindness, Oscar-nominated director Yorgos Lanthimos reunites with some of his Poor Things cast for a strange collection of short stories.

In the first chapter, Robert’s (Jesse Plemons) employer, Raymond (Willem Dafoe), has an abnormal amount of control over his life — inside and outside the office. In exchange, Robert and his wife, Sarah (Hong Chau), live in luxury and revel in expensive gifts curated by Raymond. Until, that is, Robert decides Raymond has finally asked too much of him. In the second tale, Daniel (Plemons) is a police officer hoping his shipwrecked wife, Liz (Emma Stone), will be rescued after an accident at sea. When his wish comes true, he’s taken aback by the woman who returns with slightly different habits and memories. So, Daniel begins to test Liz’s authenticity in an increasingly disturbing manner. In the final chapter, a cult that worships water is seeking its messiah in the form of a young woman with the ability to heal. Its leaders, Omi (Dafoe) and Aka (Chau), have high hopes for Andrew (Plemons) and Emily (Stone), who are investigating potential saviours. But Emily’s past threatens to upend all the work she’s put into being a good disciple.

The film is comprised of three vignettes, featuring many of the same actors in different roles, including Margaret Qualley, Mamoudou Athie, Joe Alwyn and Yorgos Stefanakos in addition to those mentioned above. Though they’re clearly the same people, they’ve altered their looks and behaviour to fit each character, from their clothes to hairstyles to mannerisms. Yet, there are threads that connect their assorted personalities. Plemons’ characters are deeply devoted to someone they love and from whom they seek approval. Stone’s personas are willing to push the limits in order to achieve their goal. Dafoe portrays fatherly figures who demand a lot of their pseudo children. And Qualley aims to please those around her, keeping the peace in unsettling circumstances.

The recurring, slow, purposeful yet haunting piano helps define the mood of scenes, hinting at the disturbance that lurks beneath the surface. Audiences may find themselves drawn to different actors, depending on their role in the story that’s unfolding. In the first, Dafoe is oddly authoritative, yet truly wants you to succeed in maintaining his favor. In the second, Plemons is so confused, while also being very perplexing. In the final chapter, Stone is resolutely stoic, yet a reckless speedster in her uncharacteristic purple Dodge Challenger. Conversely, some may only be attracted to one of the three tales — or find all the characters repellent and like none of them. This isn’t a movie that’s going to have mass appeal, but if you enjoy twisted narratives it’s definitely worth a watch.

Director: Yorgos Lanthimos

Starring: Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons and Willem Dafoe