Review: Kim Petras headlines Brooklyn Mirage in New York

On June 23, global music star Kim Petras headlined Brooklyn Mirage in New York.
On June 23, global music star Kim Petras headlined Brooklyn Mirage in New York, for a great fan turnout.

With this album release show, Petras kicked off the “Feed The Beast World Tour.” She had the New York audience with her every step of the way. She was able to showcase her wide range as a contemporary recording artist.

“What’s up?” Petras exclaimed as she took the Brooklyn Mirage stage. She wore a shirt that read “Like a Virgin,” thus paying tribute to the “Queen of Pop” Madonna.

“Put your hands up in the air,” she said, and kicked off her set with “Castle In The Sky,” which had a retro vibe to it. “Let’s go,” she exclaimed. “C’mon.”

“I love you bitches,” she shouted following the warm reception. “Let’s sing some more okay?” she asked, and the answer was a resounding “yes.”

She immediately broke into “Claws.” “Do you know this song yet?” she asked.

“”Alone,” her collaboration with Nicki Minaj, earned a tremendous reaction from the crowd. “You’re making me cry,” she said, overcome with emotion. “Thank you.”

She closed with the title track “Feed The Beast,” which was sheer bliss. “Have the best f*****g night. I love you so much,” she said.

Judging from Petras’ vivacious set at Brooklyn Mirage, it is evident that her latest studio offering is bright and promising. She deserves to become the next princess of pop.

“Feed The Beast” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

Earlier this year, Petras made music history. She was the first openly transgender artist to win a Grammy Award for “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance” for “Unholy,” her smash collaboration with Sam Smith.

To learn more about Kim Petras, her tour and new music, visit her official homepage.

Markos Papadatos
