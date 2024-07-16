Connect with us

Review: Kevin Bacon and Michael Bacon of The Bacon Brothers perform in Tarrytown

On Sunday, July 14th, Kevin and Michael Bacon of The Bacon Brothers headlined Tarrytown Music Hall in New York.
Markos Papadatos

Published

The Bacon Brothers
The Bacon Brothers. Photo Credit: Jeff Fasano.
The Bacon Brothers. Photo Credit: Jeff Fasano.

On Sunday, July 14th, Kevin and Michael Bacon of The Bacon Brothers headlined Tarrytown Music Hall in New York for a great turnout of fans.

This show was a part of their “Freestanding Tour.” Clare Maloney & The Great Adventure were impressive with their opening set as they played acoustic versions of their Great Adventure tunes.

As Kevin and Michael took the stage, their presence was met with a raucous response. It was neat to hear them perform songs from their latest studio offering “Ballad of the Brothers,” which included the title track, as well as “Take Off This Tattoo.”

It was also pleasant to hear Michael play the cello; moreover, Michael’s prowess on multiple musical instruments left the audience in goosebumps. Their rich, rumbling vocals blended well together, and equally noteworthy was Kevin on the guitar and harmonica. Their sense of humor was just as enjoyable as their songs.

Of course, no Bacon Brothers show is complete without their distinct cover of the perennial song “Footloose.” Kevin still has his moves even after all of these decades, which was an added bonus.

Most recently, The Bacon Brothers inducted veteran singer and screenwriter Dean Pitchford into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in a ceremony that was held in New York City.

Michael Bacon and Kevin Bacon of The Bacon Brothers.
Michael Bacon and Kevin Bacon of The Bacon Brothers. Photo Credit: Bennett Raglin, Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Their “Ballad of the Brothers” album was released in April of 2024, which is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

The Verdict

Overall, The Bacon Brothers were able to put on a high-energy and entertaining show at the Tarrytown Music Hall in New York. They were able to play the instruments well, and they exuded their brotherly banter on stage, as well as their wit and charisma.

The Bacon Brothers prove that they are one of the most underrated bands out there. It is recommended that one sees them live whenever they come to town. Their live set at Tarrytown garnered two thumbs up. Bravo.

To learn more about The Bacon Brothers, check out their official website, and follow them on Instagram.

