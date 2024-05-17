Review: Kerry King of Slayer released ‘From Hell I Rise’ solo album

Kerry King and his band. Photo Credit: Jim Louvau.

Kerry King, the co-founding guitarist of Slayer, released his new solo album “From Hell I Rise” via Reigning Phoenix Music.

It opens with the midtempo “Diablo,” which instantly lures listeners in, and it is followed by the progressive and heavy “Where I Reign” and the unapologetic “Residue.”

Equally impressive are the lead single “Idle Hands,” “Trophies of the Tyrant” and “Everything I Hate About You.”

With Kerry King, what you see is what you get… he doesn’t hold anything back on this versatile musical effort.

Equally noteworthy is “Toxic,” which stands out sonically and lyrically.

After the spitfire “Rage,” It closes with “Shrapnel” and the title track “From Hell I Rise,” where he leaves his fans and listeners yearning to hear more.

Once again, Kerry King proves that he belongs in the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer (as a band member of Slayer). His talent and influence in the metal and hard rock musical world is too huge to be ignored… Now, with “From Hell I Rise,” King showcases his tremendous artistry as a solo artist.

King will be kicking off his European Tour on June 3rd, which is in support of this new album.

“From Hell I Rise” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

The Verdict

Overall, “From Hell I Rise” by Kerry King is a highly eclectic and electric collection, where each song has its own identity. King gets better with age and experience. Hopefully, there will be a lot more where that came from. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.

To learn more about Kerry King, follow him on Instagram.