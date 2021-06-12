Connect with us

Review: Kenny Loggins is spotlighted in ‘The Donna Drake Show’

Two-time Grammy award-winning artist Kenny Loggins was spotlighted in “The Donna Drake Show” on CBS New York. Digital Journal has the recap.

Kenny Loggins
Kenny Loggins. Photo Credit: Leslie Hassler
At The Movies is a special Record Store Day exclusive vinyl by Loggins that was released on June 12 via Legacy Recordings. It features some of his biggest soundtrack hits for the first time ever on one album, which includes “I’m Alright” from Caddyshack, the title track “Footloose” of Footloose, and “Danger Zone” from Top Gun, among many others. To learn more about finding a participating Record Store Day retailer, click here.

“The Donna Drake Show” is hosted by two-time Telly Award-winning host Donna Drake. Her entire conversation with acclaimed artist Kenny Loggins may be seen below.

Loggins’ latest children’s single “The Great Adventure” was donated to the San Diego Zoo for use on their Kids TV network that airs in children’s hospitals and Ronald McDonald Houses charities around the world. “The Great Adventure” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

For over four decades, Loggins has sold over 25 million albums worldwide and he has earned two Grammy Awards for “Best Pop Vocal Performance, Male” for “This Is It” in 1981 and for the coveted “Song of the Year” for “What a Fool Believes” in 1980.

For more information on iconic singer-songwriter Kenny Loggins, check out his official website.

