Review: Keith Wallen of Breaking Benjamin releases ‘Headspace Holiday’ music video

Keith Wallen of Breaking Benjamin released his new music video for “Headspace Holiday.”
Markos Papadatos

Published

Keith Wallen of Breaking Benjamin
Keith Wallen of Breaking Benjamin. Photo Courtesy of Atom Splitter PR.
Keith Wallen of Breaking Benjamin. Photo Courtesy of Atom Splitter PR.

Keith Wallen, guitarist of Breaking Benjamin, released his new music video for “Headspace Holiday.”

This song is a track on his forthcoming solo studio album, “Infinity Now,” which will be released on May 3 via Rise Records.

“I woke up most inside my head, I feel my dopamine is dead, sometimes life is too loud, I just can’t seem to catch a break, always the one I love to hate, I just need a way out,” Wallen sings in the opening verse, thus instantly luring his listeners in.

His vocals on this tune are rich, rumbling, and melodic. The lyrics are not contrived and they are extremely relatable, especially in this digital age when mental health is at the forefront.

It reminds us that life can be stressful at times, especially since there is a lot of bad news on television, so with “Headspace Holiday,” it is about finding a mental escape from all the noises of life. Wallen is able to convey a wide spectrum of raw emotions.

The song’s music video was directed by Jake Johnston.

“Headspace Holiday” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It garners two thumbs up.

To learn more about Keith Wallen, follow him on Instagram and check out his official website.

Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 20,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

