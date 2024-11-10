Connect with us

Review: Karrueche Tran is ‘Searching for a Serial Killer’ in ‘The Regina Smith Story’ on Lifetime

Emmy winner Karrueche Tran (“The Bay”) stars in the new original Lifetime film “Searching for a Serial Killer: The Regina Smith Story,” which premiered on Saturday, November 9th.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Wendy Ord directed from a screenplay by Conor Allyn and Benjamin Anderson.

In this unflinching story, Karrueche Tran portrays inspirational real-life hero Regina Smith. The fact that it was inspired by true events that were ripped from the headlines adds to its overall appeal.

As a rookie, Regina and her partner Eddie (played by Blair Penner) stumble upon the first victim of what would be many murders of female prostitutes by the nefarious serial killer, Charles Albright (played by Ted Cole who is terrifying in the role) whom the media dubbed “The Eyeball Killer.”

It’s the stirring tale of a rookie policewoman who discovers crucial evidence that lands her on the doorstep of a serial killer.

Karrueche Tran’s performance in this thriller is transformative as Regina Smith. She is bold, fearless, and unafraid to be raw and vulnerable; moreover, her acting ability is equal in excellence to her acting work in the multi-Emmy award-winning series “The Bay,” where is known for playing the role of Vivian Johnson opposite a sublime Emmy winner Kristos Andrews.

Christopher Russell (who is known for his rom-coms in such networks as Hallmark, UPtv and Great American Family) is also noteworthy as Corporal Norman Smith, who was the voice of reason, and his character had great chemistry with Karrueche Tran.

The Verdict

Overall, “Searching for a Serial Killer: The Regina Smith Story” is an intense, dark, yet riveting new thriller on Lifetime. A strong lead performance by Karrueche Tran is pulse-pounding, and it will sustain the viewer’s attention for its entire duration.

It will certainly spark conversations and even prompt people to research the biographies of Regina Smith, Corporal Norman Smith, and Charles Albright afterward. This movie garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Well done.

In this article:Christopher Russell, Emmy, Film, Karrueche Tran, Lifetime, Movie, regina smith, Searching for a Serial Killer, The Regina Smith Story, winner
Markos Papadatos
