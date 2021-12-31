Review: Karl Wolf releases refreshing ‘Omicron Queen’ parody song

Karl Wolf. Photo Courtesy of Karl Wolf

Canadian recording artist Karl Wolf released his witty and timely version of “Omicron Queen.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

It is a clever parody of the ’80s Billy Ocean classic “Caribbean Queen (No More Love On The Run),” and many listeners will find it relevant, funny, and relatable.

“She coughed on me, now I’m feeling so weak, a rapid test couldn’t even reveal, in a blink of an eye those COVID cases just increased, they told us take the booster and we will be free,” Wolf sings in the opening verse, instantly luring his audience in.

Wolf allows his rich, resonant voice to shine on this refreshing tune; moreover, his velvet vocals are smooth as silk. It is certainly worth checking out. Well done.

To learn more about Karl Wolf, follow him on Instagram.