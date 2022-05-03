Review: Justin Jarrell delivers on his enthralling version of ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’

Justin Jarrell. Photo Courtesy of Justin Jarrell.

Singer-songwriter Justin Jarrell delights in his wonderful rendition of “Total Eclipse of the Heart.”

He allows his rich, resonant vocals to shine on his distinct version of “Total Eclipse of the Heart.” Jarrell is able to dust off the Bonnie Tyler original and he gives it a refreshing, modern touch. In doing so, he is able to introduce the ’80s pop-rock power ballad to a younger generation of fans.

Sarah Vanderpool is featured on the crystalline background vocals, which blend well with Jarrell’s velvet voice.

Jarell fell in love with Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart” when he first heard it at nine years old. Over two decades later, he was so excited to record it.

The song was produced by Glenn Sawyer and Rich Veltrop at The Spot Studios, and it was subsequently mastered by Ryan Smith. Bonnie Tyler herself would be smiling upon this marvelous rendition.

Justin Jarrell’s expressive version of “Total Eclipse of the Heart” is available on Apple Music, and it garners an A rating.

To learn more about singer-songwriter Justin Jarrell, check out his Instagram page and his Linktree page.