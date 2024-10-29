Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Justin Hartley traces ‘Bloodlines’ in latest episode of ‘Tracker’ on CBS

On Sunday, October 27th, the third episode of Season 2 of “Tracker” premiered on CBS, where Justin Hartley is tracing “Bloodlines.”
Markos Papadatos

Published

Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw and Sofia Pernas as Billie Matalon in 'Tracker' on CBS
Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw and Sofia Pernas as Billie Matalon in 'Tracker' on CBS. Photo Credit: Sergei Bachlakov, CBS.
Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw and Sofia Pernas as Billie Matalon in 'Tracker' on CBS. Photo Credit: Sergei Bachlakov, CBS.

On Sunday, October 27th, the third episode of Season 2 of “Tracker” premiered on CBS, where Justin Hartley is tracing “Bloodlines.”

Hartley stars as Colter Shaw, and he is also an executive producer on the show. In “Bloodlines,” Colter and his rival rewardist Billie Matalon (played by his real-life wife Sofia Pernas) team up to find a missing high school baseball star pitcher, Eric Dobbs (played by Tyler Lawrence Gray).

Pernas reprises her role as Billie from Season 1 of “Tracker,” yet she reveals to Colter that her hometown is indeed Nebraska as opposed to Miami (what he initially thought)

It is filled with multiple twists and turns as Oxy is discovered in Eric’s house, and they trace it to a biohacking group that uses young people’s blood for anti-aging purposes. (Eric was helping his girlfriend Ashley by donating blood).

Patrick Fabian plays the nefarious (Shane Nile), who stops the reward money offered, and kidnaps Billie alongside Eric (spoiler alert).

Colter subsequently goes looking for Billie and realizes that she went missing as well (as he begins to tie everything in the case together slowly but surely).

Towards the end of the episode, Billie is a revelation to Colter, and she is candid about why her family name (Matalon) has such a bad reputation in that town.

We also get to see that the two characters (Colter and Billie) have two different intentions for being rewardists: Colter is all about helping people and getting them safe back to their families (with the reward being the positive side effect of the job) while Billie is mostly about the money (once the reward money is no longer offered, she quits the job).

Tyler Lawrence Gray is convincing in the role of Eric and he works well opposite both Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas.

The Verdict

Overall, it is neat to see where his relationship with Billie goes on the show, as Colter now has a total of three females interested in him on the show Reenie Greene (played by Fiona Rene) and Camille Picket (portrayed by Floriana Lima). It makes viewers anxiously await for Episode 4.

In this article:Bloodlines, cbs, colter shaw, Justin Hartley, Show, sofia pernas, Tracker, Tyler Lawrence Gray
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Entertainment

Review: Dr Strangelove opens in London

The play, like the film, satirizes the Cold War fears of a nuclear conflict between the Soviet Union and the USA, ridiculing nuclear war...

12 hours ago

Business

Innovative technologies for fighting online fraud

This keeps personal identities safe while giving a complete view of fraud patterns.

24 hours ago
Social media network X did not specify which of its rules that the new account had allegedly violated Social media network X did not specify which of its rules that the new account had allegedly violated

Social Media

X suspends new account posting on behalf of Iran leader Khamenei

Khamenei's office runs several social network accounts in his name, broadcasting messages in different languages.

12 hours ago

Business

Olympus CEO resigns over alleged illegal drugs purchase

Olympus shares plunged six percent in morning trade as the company apologised "for the concern this has caused to the shareholders.

12 hours ago