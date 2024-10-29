Review: Justin Hartley traces ‘Bloodlines’ in latest episode of ‘Tracker’ on CBS

Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw and Sofia Pernas as Billie Matalon in 'Tracker' on CBS. Photo Credit: Sergei Bachlakov, CBS.

On Sunday, October 27th, the third episode of Season 2 of “Tracker” premiered on CBS, where Justin Hartley is tracing “Bloodlines.”

Hartley stars as Colter Shaw, and he is also an executive producer on the show. In “Bloodlines,” Colter and his rival rewardist Billie Matalon (played by his real-life wife Sofia Pernas) team up to find a missing high school baseball star pitcher, Eric Dobbs (played by Tyler Lawrence Gray).

Pernas reprises her role as Billie from Season 1 of “Tracker,” yet she reveals to Colter that her hometown is indeed Nebraska as opposed to Miami (what he initially thought)

It is filled with multiple twists and turns as Oxy is discovered in Eric’s house, and they trace it to a biohacking group that uses young people’s blood for anti-aging purposes. (Eric was helping his girlfriend Ashley by donating blood).

Patrick Fabian plays the nefarious (Shane Nile), who stops the reward money offered, and kidnaps Billie alongside Eric (spoiler alert).

Colter subsequently goes looking for Billie and realizes that she went missing as well (as he begins to tie everything in the case together slowly but surely).

Towards the end of the episode, Billie is a revelation to Colter, and she is candid about why her family name (Matalon) has such a bad reputation in that town.

We also get to see that the two characters (Colter and Billie) have two different intentions for being rewardists: Colter is all about helping people and getting them safe back to their families (with the reward being the positive side effect of the job) while Billie is mostly about the money (once the reward money is no longer offered, she quits the job).

Tyler Lawrence Gray is convincing in the role of Eric and he works well opposite both Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas.

The Verdict

Overall, it is neat to see where his relationship with Billie goes on the show, as Colter now has a total of three females interested in him on the show Reenie Greene (played by Fiona Rene) and Camille Picket (portrayed by Floriana Lima). It makes viewers anxiously await for Episode 4.