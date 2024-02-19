Connect with us

Review: Justin Hartley takes viewers to ‘Missoula’ in new ‘Tracker’ episode

Justin Hartley takes viewers on a trip to “Missoula”‘ in a new episode of “Tracker” on CBS.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw in 'Tracker'
Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw in 'Tracker.' Photo: Michael Courtney, CBS
‘Tracker’

Justin Hartley, who also serves as an executive producer, stars as Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, where he utilizes his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and authorities solve cases while contending with his own broken family.

It is based on the bestselling book “The Never Game” by Jeffery Deaver.

Executive producer Ken Olin (“This Is Us”) directed “Missoula” from a script by Tegan Shohet and David Radcliff. The danger level in this episode is slightly elevated from the first episode of “Tracker,” which debuted after the Super Bowl.

This is a precarious challenge, especially since he has to rescue a man who has been sucked into a deadly cult and doesn’t want to be found.

The missing person in this case is a financial expert Jackson (played by Donald Heng), whose parents hire Colter to track him after his involvement with a mysterious woman named “Rebecca Smith,” who is at least 20 years older than Jackson.

With the help of Bobby (Eric Graise), Colter attempts to track down an older woman by the name of “Rebecca Smith,” but it appears that she is hiding her true identity behind a fake name.

Colter tracks down the missing young man who has been pulled into a deadly cult and doesn’t want to be found.

She is indeed Rebecca Pendergast (played by Stefanie von Pfetten), who is noteworthy as the vixen as Colter and Rebecca exchange heated words throughout the episode.

Ryan Robbins also plays the soft-spoken Seth Adler from her cult, who considers himself “nonviolent” but proves that looks can be deceiving.

Bobby subsequently discovers more information about the shady organization Colter has been investigating.

In Colter’s personal life, Wendy Crewson is back as his mother Mary Dove Shaw, who kicks off the episode asking for Colter’s help after a mysterious thing happened at her house.

Robin Weigert and Abby McEnany are back as his handlers Teddi and Velma Bruin.

The Verdict

Overall, “Missoula” is a suspenseful, fun, and bumpy ride for Justin Hartley and his cast of actors.

Harley’s fight scenes are carefully choreographed, and the plot is complex, meaty, and relevant. Harley, who is a suave and magnetic lead, keeps his audience at the edge of their seats.

“Missoula” garners two thumbs up, and it has viewers anxiously awaiting the third episode in the series, which is released weekly.

Markos Papadatos
Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 20,000 original articles over the past 18 years.

