Review: Justin Hartley takes us ‘Out of the Past’ in Season 2 of ‘Tracker’

Justin Hartley in 'Tracker' on CBS. Photo Credit: Sergei Bachlakov, CBS.

Emmy-nominated actor Justin Hartley is able to take viewers “Out of the Past” in the first episode of Season 2 of “Tracker” on CBS.

Ken Olin directed this episode from a screenplay by Elwood Reid.

Hartley is back in the second season of the series as rewardist Colter Shaw, who makes a living helping law enforcement and families find their missing loved ones (for a monetary exchange)

The synopsis is: While investigating the strange disappearance of a missing family whose car was found abandoned on the side of the road in the backwoods of Arkansas, Colter (Justin Hartley) makes a shocking discovery about the mother’s past that leads him into the world of organized crime.

Also, Reenie (Fiona Rene) opens up her new law firm and enlists Velma’s (Abby McEnany) help in setting up shop.

At the same time, Velma reveals that Teddi (Robin Weigert) is away in this episode helping her mother out of town. Eric Graise is back as Bobby to provide hacking assistance to help Colter solve the mystery.

In the beginning of the episode, Ryan Dorsey is convincing in the guest role of Frank, an individual who Colter is suspicious about the disappearance of a girl named Gina (so he pays him a visit at his home each year, in an attempt to get more information out of him).

Matt Long looked nefarious from the first moment we saw him on screen as the alleged “Marshal” Jeremy Boyd.

A pleasant surprise and treat is the addition of Floriana Lima in the cast as Colter’s new female love interest Camille, as he tries to solve the case of Camille’s missing sister Gina.

This “Out of the Past” episode was filled with several twists and turns that the audience does not see coming, and hopefully, this is a harbinger for more quality “Tracker” episodes for the remainder of Season 2. Well done.