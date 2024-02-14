Review: Justin Hartley stars in the action drama series ‘Tracker’ on CBS

Justin Hartley in 'Tracker.' Photo Credit: Michael Courtney, CBS

Emmy-nominated actor Justin Hartley (“This Is Us”) stars in the action drama series “Tracker,” which premiered on CBS after the Super Bowl LVIII.

Hartley also serves as an executive producer of the new series, which was created by Ben H. Winter, and it is based on the bestselling novel “The Never Game” by Jeffery Deaver.

The first episode is titled “Klamath Falls,” and it was directed by Ken Olin and written by Ben H. Winters.

Hartley stars as Colter Shaw, a reward seeker with expert tracking skills that he uses to solve mysteries.

He is a loner, who lives in an airstream and he travels the country as a “rewardist,” where he makes his living helping law enforcement officers and private citizens in exchange for reward money upon the successful completion of each missing person case.

Speaking of law enforcement, Colter has great chemistry with Officer Amini (played by Paniz Zade) and although they butt heads at first, their affecting rapport allows for more resonance.

Actresses Robin Weigert and Abby McEnany portray a lesbian couple Teddi and Velma Bruin, who are Colter’s handlers, who help him secure work. Eric Graise plays Bob Exley, who helps him uncover clues to help him solve each case.

Fiona Rene plays Rennie, a feisty attorney who has a past with Colter (their relationship can be love and hate sometimes), but she is really good at her job as a counsel.

“Tracker” has a stirring musical score by Tyler Bates, which helps create an eerie yet appropriate mood that is fitting for the series.

It is also interesting to watch Colter’s backstory in flashbacks where Prestyn Bates plays a young Colter with Matthew Nelson-Mahood as his older brother Russell, who is a revelation in the kick-off episode.

The family dynamics between the kids and the father Ashton Shaw (played by Lee Tergesen) has a lot to do with Colter becoming an expert tracker and rewardist. When they were young, the father moved the family off the grid and became survivalists.

As an adult, Colter is now able to apply the skills that his father taught him in his daily job routine.

Justin Hartley’s performance in “Tracker” runs the gamut. He layers in emotions well and is able to showcase many different sides of his character: he can be charming, subtle, badass, charismatic, and irreverent, all in one. There is an authenticity and rawness in the way that Hartley inhabits Colter.

Wendy Crewson also plays Colter’s mother Mary Dove Shaw.

Each actor in the ensemble is diverse, given his or her own unique characterization, and it is neat to watch the character development unfold as the episode progresses.

The Verdict

Overall, “Tracker” is a high-octane new action drama series that is worth checking out on CBS. Strong performances from the entire cast led by Justin Hartley give this series its beating heart.

Fans of “This Is Us” and “The Young and The Restless,” will find Hartley’s acting work in “Tracker” to be a real treat. “Tracker” garners two thumbs up. Well done.