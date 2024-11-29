Connect with us

Review: Justin Hartley solves a case with the help of a ‘Man’s Best Friend’ in ‘Tracker’

Justin Hartley solves a case with the help of a “Man’s Best Friend” in the newest episode of “Tracker” on CBS.
Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw and Park as Barkley The Dog
Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw and Park as Barkley The Dog. Photo Credit: Darko Sikman, CBS
Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw and Park as Barkley The Dog. Photo Credit: Darko Sikman, CBS

Justin Hartley solves a case with the help of a “Man’s Best Friend” in the latest episode of the hit drama TV series “Tracker,” which premiered on November 24th on CBS.

Ben Hernandez Bray directed it from a script by Alex Katsnelson and Jai Franklin Sarki.

When rewardist Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) finds a lost dog, a German Shepherd named Barkley (played by Park the dog), at a gas station in Denver, and the dog is subsequently stolen from his truck, Colter makes it his mission to track him down and reunite him with his family.

The instant bond Colter has with the canine is quite impeccable, and this episode, as a whole displays his softer side.

Dylan Bruce also makes a cameo in this episode as Nate Riggins.

Aside from a dog rescue mystery, this episode also featured an action thriller since Colter helped the dog’s original owner, Max, find his missing wife Chelsea.

Of course, Colter used Barkey’s sharp nose skills to his advantage, and the dog helped them locate Chelsea, who was tied and locked up.

The highlight moments of this episode were the dog Barkey’s reunion with his new younger older Aidan… Colter also gave Aidan a gift, which was a tag for Barkley with their number in the back (in case he were to ever go missing again). T

he best part was when Aidan inquired why the dog was named Barkley (thinking it might be because he barks a lot), but Colter thought that the dog was named after the former star basketball player Charles Barkley, who Aidan was unfamiliar with… thus showcasing the generation gap.

Towards the end of the episode, we see Colter meet his hander Velma (Abby McEnany) in the flesh for the first time in the series (they had only interacted via Facetime and over the phone in the two seasons).

The Verdict

Overall, this was a heartwarming, tender, and emotional episode of “Tracker,” which was poignant and entertaining. It stood out as one of the best ones from Season 2 thus far. Each week, “Tracker” just seems to be getting better and better, and compliments to Justin Hartley and his team for a job well done.

Markos Papadatos
Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

