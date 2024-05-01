Connect with us

Review: Justin Hartley is ‘Into the Wild’ in latest episode of ‘Tracker’ on CBS

Emmy-nominated actor Justin Hartley is “Into the Wild” in latest episode of “Tracker” on CBS.
Justin Hartley in 'Into the Wild' episode of 'Tracker' on CBS
Justin Hartley in 'Into the Wild' episode of 'Tracker' on CBS. Photo Credit : Darko Sikman, CBS.
Photo Credit : Darko Sikman, CBS.

Larry Teng directed this episode from a screenplay by Elwood Reid. Hartley stars as Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist with extensive tracking skills who travels the country as a “rewardist.”

In this episode (the 10th in the CBS series), which is set in Idaho, Shaw is reunited with Reenie (Fiona Rene), his attorney friend. Robin Weigert and Abby McEnany are back as his handlers Teddi and Velma respectively, both of which assist him find missing people (and they also help him secure jobs).

Colter journeys into the wilderness of Idaho to help track down the owner of an aerial outfitting company’s missing adult children, and a friend of Reenie’s father (Gus), who were last seen in a plane that took off during bad weather with a mysterious client on board.

Reenie is worried about her friend and enlists Shaw to track down Gus’ kids who went missing during a recent flight.

Shaw searches the woods and finds a camp, while Reenie goes looking for any information about their suspect. This episode is filled with multiple twists and turns, and a lot of murders and shootings. In general, there is a lot of mystery in this episode.

Gil Birmingham guest stars as the father Gus McMillion (Reenie’s father’s friend), while Peter Stormare (“Fargo” fame) guest stars as the villainous Valts, who appears ominous from the moment the audience first meets him.

Hopefully, “Into the Wild” is a harbinger of more quality, high-adrenaline, and thought-provoking episodes of “Tracker” in the future.

