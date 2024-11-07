Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Justin Hartley is in a ‘Noble Rot’ in latest episode of ‘Tracker’

On November 3, 2024, the fourth episode in the second season of “Tracker,” titled “Noble Rot,” starring Justin Hartley, premiered on CBS.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Justin Hartley in 'Noble Rot' episode of 'Tracker'
Justin Hartley in 'Noble Rot' episode of 'Tracker.' Photo Credit: Darko Sikman, CBS
Justin Hartley in 'Noble Rot' episode of 'Tracker.' Photo Credit: Darko Sikman, CBS

On November 3, 2024, the fourth episode in the second season of “Tracker,” titled “Noble Rot,” starring Justin Hartley, premiered on CBS.

Aprill Winney directed the episode from a script by Alex Katsnelson and Amanda Mortlock.

In this new Season 2 episode, Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) and Reenie (Fiona Rene) team-up at a posh Napa Valley retreat to dig into possible corporate kidnapping. They take on a case involving a woman missing from a high-end wellness retreat.

Abby McEnany is there as Velma helping Colter get the background information he needs to obtain more insights on this case, while Eric Graise is back as Bobby Exley with his technical expertise.

Rob Mayes is convincing in the role of the nefarious Jesse Pardue, and it is neat to watch his character have it out with Colter.

Hallmark actor Michael Rady guest stars as Reenie’s plus-one Elliott Rusch. As always, one can depend on “Tracker” for its weekly twists and turns.

Without giving too much away, “Noble Rot” needs to be experienced by all.

The Verdict

Overall, this “Tracker” episode was high-adrenaline, intriguing and adventurous. It was filled with action and mystery. The setting of Napa helped provide an additional backdrop and character in the story.

Each week, it is neat to see the three different women in Colter’s personal life (Reenie, Billie, and Camille) outside of his job as a rewardist.

In this article:Abby McEnany, cbs, eric graise, Justin Hartley, Michael Rady, Rob Mayes, Series, Tracker
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

AiDA was just one of the AidLab projects being showcased ahead of London Fashion Week, which started Friday AiDA was just one of the AidLab projects being showcased ahead of London Fashion Week, which started Friday

Life

Ultrafast fashion: Looking good results in medical and environmental concerns

One in five had concerning levels of chemicals, like lead, PFAS, and phthalates - a group of chemicals - often used to make plastic...

23 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: America, what have you done? It was nice knowing you when you were real

This really is so sad. ‘Bye, America.

16 hours ago
Shazad Latif Shazad Latif

Entertainment

Shazad Latif talks about starring in the film ‘Magpie’

British actor Shazad Latif chatted about starring in the film "Magpie."

23 hours ago

World

Mood darkens at Democratic parties as Trump gains key states

"I am scared, I am anxious now," Charlyn Anderson told AFP as she left Harris's election night HQ at Howard University in Washington.

16 hours ago