Review: Justin Hartley is in a ‘Noble Rot’ in latest episode of ‘Tracker’

Justin Hartley in 'Noble Rot' episode of 'Tracker.' Photo Credit: Darko Sikman, CBS

On November 3, 2024, the fourth episode in the second season of “Tracker,” titled “Noble Rot,” starring Justin Hartley, premiered on CBS.

Aprill Winney directed the episode from a script by Alex Katsnelson and Amanda Mortlock.

In this new Season 2 episode, Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) and Reenie (Fiona Rene) team-up at a posh Napa Valley retreat to dig into possible corporate kidnapping. They take on a case involving a woman missing from a high-end wellness retreat.

Abby McEnany is there as Velma helping Colter get the background information he needs to obtain more insights on this case, while Eric Graise is back as Bobby Exley with his technical expertise.

Rob Mayes is convincing in the role of the nefarious Jesse Pardue, and it is neat to watch his character have it out with Colter.

Hallmark actor Michael Rady guest stars as Reenie’s plus-one Elliott Rusch. As always, one can depend on “Tracker” for its weekly twists and turns.

Without giving too much away, “Noble Rot” needs to be experienced by all.

The Verdict

Overall, this “Tracker” episode was high-adrenaline, intriguing and adventurous. It was filled with action and mystery. The setting of Napa helped provide an additional backdrop and character in the story.

Each week, it is neat to see the three different women in Colter’s personal life (Reenie, Billie, and Camille) outside of his job as a rewardist.