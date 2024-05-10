Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Justin Hartley and Melissa Roxburgh are ‘Beyond the Campus Walls’ in ‘Tracker’ on CBS

Actors Justin Hartley and Melissa Roxburgh are “Beyond the Campus Walls” in the latest episode of “Tracker” on CBS.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Justin Hartley and Melissa Roxburgh in 'Tracker.' Photo Credit: Darko Sikman, CBS.
Justin Hartley and Melissa Roxburgh in 'Tracker.' Photo: Darko Sikman, CBS.
Justin Hartley and Melissa Roxburgh in 'Tracker.' Photo: Darko Sikman, CBS.

Actors Justin Hartley and Melissa Roxburgh are “Beyond the Campus Walls” in the latest episode of “Tracker” on CBS.

Melissa Roxburgh makes her “Tracker” debut in this episode as Colter’s younger sister, Dory, who is a college professor.

Joel Novoa directed from a script by Travis Donnelly.

An Emmy-nominated actor, Hartley stars as rewardist Colter Shaw, and while Robin Weigert  and Abby McEnany are back as Colter’s helpers Teddi and Velma Bruin, who get him cases to solve, Bob Exley (played by Eric Graise) provides him with the most useful information to get closer to solving the missing person mystery.

In this episode, a graduate student goes missing after a house party. His friends and family believe he buckled under the pressure of his research grant.

After consulting with his sister Dr. Dory Shaw (Melissa Roxburgh), a professor at the school, Colter uncovers a trail of explicit photos and messages that lead him to uncover a dangerous and deadly conspiracy on campus.

While Fiona Rene is absent in this episode as Colter’s attorney and friend Reenie Greene, Roxburgh more than makes up for it for her bold and fierce performance as Dory.

This episode will certainly keep the audience at the edge of their seats. Also, it is neat to learn more about Colter Shaw’s backstory and family life (as we are introduced to his sister Dory).

Ironically enough, each case this season had a personal connection to Colter or another main character on “Tracker.”

The writers also keep mentioning his estranged older brother Russell Shaw and their mom Mary Dove Shaw (Wendy Crewson) in the script… Will these characters make appearances in the two future episodes (as the Season 1 finale of “Tracker” nears)? It will leave the audience asking questions as they find themselves invested in these storylines.

In this article:Abby McEnany, Actor, cbs, colter shaw, Emmy, fiona rene, Justin Hartley, Melissa Roxburgh, Tracker
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Trump, 77, is accused of falsifying business records to reimburse his lawyer, Michael Cohen, for a $130,000 payment to Daniels just days ahead of the 2016 election Trump, 77, is accused of falsifying business records to reimburse his lawyer, Michael Cohen, for a $130,000 payment to Daniels just days ahead of the 2016 election

World

Op-Ed: The law, sleaze, and futility — Doing America no favors, and it’s expensive

See any room for improvement?

14 hours ago
The cast of 'Unsung Hero' The cast of 'Unsung Hero'

Entertainment

Review: ‘Unsung Hero’ is a new faith-based family movie

"Unsung Hero" is a new faith-based family film that was released via Lionsgate.

24 hours ago
Hipgnosis manages the rights to more than 150 of the world's biggest song catalogues, including Justin Bieber, Shakira and Neil Young. Hipgnosis manages the rights to more than 150 of the world's biggest song catalogues, including Justin Bieber, Shakira and Neil Young.

Entertainment

Blackstone wins bidding war for UK music rights firm

US private equity firm Blackstone emerged victorious in a takeover battle for struggling UK music rights owner Hipgnosis Songs Fund.

17 hours ago
BBVA's hostile bid values Banco Sabadell at nearly 11.5 billion euros ($12.3 billion) BBVA's hostile bid values Banco Sabadell at nearly 11.5 billion euros ($12.3 billion)

Business

Spanish bank BBVA goes hostile in Sabadell takeover bid

BBVA's hostile bid values Banco Sabadell at nearly 11.5 billion euros ($12.3 billion) - Copyright AFP STRValentin BONTEMPSSpain’s second-largest bank BBVA announced Thursday a...

20 hours ago