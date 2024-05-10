Review: Justin Hartley and Melissa Roxburgh are ‘Beyond the Campus Walls’ in ‘Tracker’ on CBS

Justin Hartley and Melissa Roxburgh in 'Tracker.' Photo: Darko Sikman, CBS.

Actors Justin Hartley and Melissa Roxburgh are “Beyond the Campus Walls” in the latest episode of “Tracker” on CBS.

Melissa Roxburgh makes her “Tracker” debut in this episode as Colter’s younger sister, Dory, who is a college professor.

Joel Novoa directed from a script by Travis Donnelly.

An Emmy-nominated actor, Hartley stars as rewardist Colter Shaw, and while Robin Weigert and Abby McEnany are back as Colter’s helpers Teddi and Velma Bruin, who get him cases to solve, Bob Exley (played by Eric Graise) provides him with the most useful information to get closer to solving the missing person mystery.

In this episode, a graduate student goes missing after a house party. His friends and family believe he buckled under the pressure of his research grant.

After consulting with his sister Dr. Dory Shaw (Melissa Roxburgh), a professor at the school, Colter uncovers a trail of explicit photos and messages that lead him to uncover a dangerous and deadly conspiracy on campus.

While Fiona Rene is absent in this episode as Colter’s attorney and friend Reenie Greene, Roxburgh more than makes up for it for her bold and fierce performance as Dory.

This episode will certainly keep the audience at the edge of their seats. Also, it is neat to learn more about Colter Shaw’s backstory and family life (as we are introduced to his sister Dory).

Ironically enough, each case this season had a personal connection to Colter or another main character on “Tracker.”

The writers also keep mentioning his estranged older brother Russell Shaw and their mom Mary Dove Shaw (Wendy Crewson) in the script… Will these characters make appearances in the two future episodes (as the Season 1 finale of “Tracker” nears)? It will leave the audience asking questions as they find themselves invested in these storylines.