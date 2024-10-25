Review: Justin Hartley and Jensen Ackles join forces in ‘Ontological Shock’ episode in ‘Tracker’

Jensen Ackles and Justin Hartley in 'Tracker.' Photo Credit: Sergei Bachlakov, CBS.

Justin Hartley and Jensen Ackles joined forces in the latest CBS episode of “Tracker” Season 2 titled “Ontological Shock,” which premiered on October 20th.

The synopsis is: When Colter (Justin Hartley) suddenly disappears during his search for a missing father, Reenie recruits his brother, Russell (Jensen Ackles), for help.

A government conspiracy theorist goes missing in the woods, and Colter and Bobby (Eric Graise) ponder fantastical possibilities about unidentified anomalous phenomenon (UAP).

Velma (Abby McEnany) continues to book jobs for Colter each week and her recent partnership with Reenie (Fiona Rene) seems to be working really well.

In this episode, Reenie asks Russell to help find Colter, in addition to the missing father (that Colter went looking for). Eric Graise showcases his brilliant hacking skills as Bobby once again.

The plot on the subject matter of unidentified anomalous phenomenon (UAP) is filled with multiple twists and turns, and both Hartley and Ackles’ fight scenes continue to be well-choreographed. It makes viewers eagerly await for the next “Tracker” episode on Sunday.