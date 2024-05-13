Review: Justin Hartley and Jensen Ackles are ‘Off the Books’ in latest episode of ‘Tracker’

Jensen Ackles and Justin Hartley in 'Tracker' on CBS. Photo Credit: Michael Courtney, CBS.

Justin Hartley and Jensen Ackles join forces in the latest episode of “Tracker” on CBS, which premiered on Sunday, May 12.

This marks the 12th episode in the series. Clara Aranovich directed from a screenplay by Elwood Reid & Sharon Lee Watson.

Emmy-nominated actor Justin Hartley stars as Colter Shaw, a man who makes a living earning rewards for solving missing person cases.

Jensen Ackles portrays Colter Shaw’s older estranged brother, Russell Shaw. It is evident that this is the episode that fans have been waiting for all season (especially those that enjoy “Supernatural” and “This Is Us” over the years).

In “Off the Books,” Colter is forced to team up with his Russell, who enlists his help to track down a former army buddy who’s gone missing after several weeks of paranoid behavior.

Russell briefly touches on their father’s sudden death and he explains to Colter that he wasn’t the one behind it, thus giving us his side of the story; however, the main point of this episode is for Russell and Colter to find the missing friend of Russell’s from the army.

Of course, one can always count on Fiona Rene (as attorney Reenie Green) to bail Colter out of jail whenever he gets himself into some trouble with the law.

The same holds true for Bob Exley (Eric Graise), who provides Colter with the pertinent information that he needs to solve each case through his prowess on computers and hacking.

Hopefully, the writers will develop the Russell and Colter Shaw relationship more in the season finale next week (and in the subsequent Season 2 of “Tracker”). They have great chemistry together, and it will be interesting to explore the family dynamic further, especially since were recently introduced to their younger sister, Dr. Dory Shaw, who is played by Melissa Roxburgh.

With one episode left this season, it is apparent that “Tracker” is the show to watch. According to Nielsen’s latest data, “Tracker” is the most-watched new series on broadcast TV in six years, as well as the most-watched new drama in nine years.