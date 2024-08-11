Connect with us

Review: Justin Gaston and Justene Alpert star in ‘God’s Country Song’ on Great American Family

On Saturday, August 10th, “God’s Country Song,” starring Justin Gaston, premiered on Great American Family.
Justin Gaston and Justene Alpert in 'God's Country Song.' Photo Courtesy of Great American Family
On Saturday, August 10th, “God’s Country Song,” starring Justin Gaston and Justene Alpert, premiered on Great American Family. The film was directed by Johnny Remo.

The synopsis is: Noah Bryan (Justin Gaston) wants nothing more than to be the next big country music star, until his past catches up with him.

Only God knows if Noah can be the man and father he is meant to be. Will Noah stop chasing selfish dreams, heal broken relationships and start down God’s path for his future?

Justin Gaston is charming as Noah in a dynamic lead performance that showcases his character’s complex emotions, which have Prodigal Son and “Crazy Heart” vibes and elements. One can really hear Gaston’s heart in this acting role.

Gaston’s scenes opposite John Laughlin, who plays his onscreen father Jeremiah, are intense but captivating.

The same holds true with his scenes opposite the precocious JJ Miller, who plays his witty on-screen five-year-old son, which display their affecting rapport towards each other.

Justene Aplert is fabulous as Leanne, while Oscar nominee Mariel Hemingway is also delightful as his on-screen mother Sara. Everybody in the cast offers something distinct to the story.

Without giving too much away, it is a compelling story of faith that needs to be experienced by the entire family.

The Verdict

Overall, “God’s Country Song” is a movie that underscores the power of faith and family; moreover, music serves as a medium to help get the filmmaker’s theme across, and it works.

It will sustain the viewer’s attention for its entire duration, and it will make the audience cry for joy. “God’s Country Song” garners an A rating. Well done.

Justin Gaston in 'God's Country Song'
Justin Gaston in ‘God’s Country Song.’ Photo Courtesy of Great American Family.
Markos Papadatos
Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

