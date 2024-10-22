Connect with us

Review: Justin Fabus releases his new country music EP

Rising singer-songwriter Justin Fabus released his new country EP titled “4X6.”
Markos Papadatos

Published

Justin Fabus
Justin Fabus. Photo Credit: Holland Reid Photography
Justin Fabus. Photo Credit: Holland Reid Photography

Rising singer-songwriter Justin Fabus released his new country EP titled “4X6.”

It opens with the spitfire and rocking “Learn How to Love You,” and it is followed by the nonchalant and midtempo title track “4X6.”

He slows down the tempo on the reflective tune “Rearview,” and it closes with the well-crafted ballad “7&7,” where the listener can recall Brantley Gilbert (and that ought to be taken as a major compliment).

 A native of Pittsburgh, Fabus initially made waves with the self-titled debut album Justin Fabus (2016), which was followed by Remedy (2018).

Meanwhile, 2019’s “Our Love Is Like A Holiday” gained traction on Spotify, and he continued to evolve on Shelter From The Storm (2020) and The Aftermath EP (2021). 

His new EP “4X6” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

The Verdict

Overall, Justin Fabus delivers on his latest studio offering “4X6.” His rich, rumbling voice is smooth as silk.

While there are only four tracks on this EP, there is still a lot of variety, where every song has its own identity.

Hopefully, this is a harbinger of more great country songs to come from Justin Fabus in the future. He certainly proves that he is one of the most underrated male artists in the contemporary country music landscape. This EP is a keeper. Well done.

To learn more about Justin Fabus, his new EP and music, visit his official website, and follow him on Instagram.

Markos Papadatos
Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News.

