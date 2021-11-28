Connect with us

Review: ‘Just Friends’ is a compelling Dutch film

'Just Friends'
'Just Friends.' Photo Courtesy of Nuts & Bolts Film Company
“Just Friends” by director Annemarie van de Mond is a beautiful Dutch film that is worth checking out during the quarantine. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Henk Burger did great work with the screenplay and Dutch actors Majd Mardo and Josha Stradowski deliver strong, remarkable performances as the male leads Yad and Joris respectively.

Veteran actress Jenny Arean is wonderful as Ans in every scene that she is in.

The synopsis of “Just Friends” is as follows:

Joris (Josha StradowskI) is trying to come to terms with his broken family relationships on the tenth anniversary of his father’s death when he meets the free-spirited, Yad, who is a windsurfing instructor.

Also dealing with family issues, Yad has returned home to Holland after living on his own. Joris and Yad spark an instant connection and decide they want to be more than “just friends,” to quote the title, but fear their families could threaten their relationship, especially their overbearing mothers.

Throughout the movie, it is neat to watch Joris evolve from an introvert to more of an extrovert thanks to the help of Yad. This seductive and flirty romantic comedy goes beyond the usual young LGBTQ love story since the family dynamics and values that are illustrated in the film are impeccable.

The Verdict

Overall, “Just Friends” is a movie with a lot of heart to it. Josha Stradowski, Majd Mardo, and Jenny Arean give terrific performances and the rest of the cast is memorable.

Compliments to Annemarie van de Mond for directing such a poignant film, and to Henk Burger for his solid screenplay. “Just Friends” garners two giant thumbs up. Well done.

“Just Friends” is available on Amazon Prime Video by clicking here.

