Review: Julian Kostov releases his ‘Groundhog day’ single and music video

Julian Kostov. Photo Courtesy of Julian Kostov.

On December 13th, Bulgarian multihyphenate Julian Kostov released his “Groundhog day” single and music video.

Kostov is an actor, filmmaker, producer, talent manager, former swimmer, and he can add musician to his impressive resume.

This rap and hip-hop song is unapologetic, midtempo, symbolic and relatable. It is an anthem of empowerment, and he is able to raise awareness on mental health and self-image; moreover, it has a liberating message to it.

Julian Kostov wrote the song’s lyrics with music and arrangements by Lyubomir Ivanov Jkro.

Particularly impressive about the song’s music video location is that it is now an abandoned swimming complex… the same place where Kostov became a national swimming champion for Bulgaria in 2008… and he does a solid job tying all that in neatly with the true meaning of the tune.

The music video is rich in symbolism and motifs, especially is one pays close attention, and he is able to tell a moving story through music while touching his listeners on an emotional and spiritual level.

Kostov is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and his musical work has a retro vibe to it that is reminiscent of a young Eminem in the ’90s and early ’00s, and that ought to be taken as a compliment.

This song is so personal to Kostov that it is bound to have a positive impact on the rest of his listening audience.

From start to finish, the music video was well done. Julian Kostov’s “Groundhog day” is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners two thumbs up.

Hopefully, there is more where that came from, and there will be more quality songs and videos from him in the future.

“Groundhog day” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about Julian Kostov, follow him on Instagram.