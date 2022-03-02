Review: Judy Collins stuns on ‘When I Was A Girl In Colorado’ single

Judy Collins. Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez

Veteran singer-songwriter Judy Collins stuns on her single “When I Was A Girl in Colorado.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

The lyrics are quite expressive, captivating, and pure poetry. “When I was a girl in Colorado, rivers danced on canyon walls, paintbrush nodded in the springtime, I could hear the bluebirds’ calls,” Collins sings in the opening verse, instantly luring listeners in.

This tune is a vivid description of her unforgettable childhood moments in the pastoral world of Colorado, and she takes the audience on a nature walk with her.

She maintains solid control over her crystalline and atmospheric voice, which is still timeless and resonant to this day.

“When I Was A Girl in Colorado” is a track from her forthcoming studio album “Spellbound,” which is her first album of all original songs that were penned entirely by Collins. The collection will be released on February 25, 2022. It features 12 modern folks songs, and “The Blizzard” is included as a bonus cut.

Collins’ illustrious career in the music and entertainment industry has spanned nearly six decades.

“When I Was A Girl in Colorado” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. If this single is any indication of how her upcoming CD “Spellbound” is going to sound like, then it is safe to say that her listeners and fans are in for a real musical treat.

At the ripe age of 82, Judy Collins proves that she is like fine wine, where she is only getting better with experience.

For more information on Judy Collins, her latest single “When I Was A Girl in Colorado” and her forthcoming tour dates, visit her official website.