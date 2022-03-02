Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Judy Collins stuns on ‘When I Was A Girl In Colorado’ single

Veteran singer-songwriter Judy Collins stuns on her single “When I Was A Girl in Colorado.”

Published

Judy Collins
Judy Collins. Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez
Judy Collins. Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez

Veteran singer-songwriter Judy Collins stuns on her single “When I Was A Girl in Colorado.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

The lyrics are quite expressive, captivating, and pure poetry. “When I was a girl in Colorado, rivers danced on canyon walls, paintbrush nodded in the springtime, I could hear the bluebirds’ calls,” Collins sings in the opening verse, instantly luring listeners in.

This tune is a vivid description of her unforgettable childhood moments in the pastoral world of Colorado, and she takes the audience on a nature walk with her.

She maintains solid control over her crystalline and atmospheric voice, which is still timeless and resonant to this day.

“When I Was A Girl in Colorado” is a track from her forthcoming studio album “Spellbound,” which is her first album of all original songs that were penned entirely by Collins. The collection will be released on February 25, 2022. It features 12 modern folks songs, and “The Blizzard” is included as a bonus cut.

Collins’ illustrious career in the music and entertainment industry has spanned nearly six decades.

“When I Was A Girl in Colorado” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. If this single is any indication of how her upcoming CD “Spellbound” is going to sound like, then it is safe to say that her listeners and fans are in for a real musical treat.

At the ripe age of 82, Judy Collins proves that she is like fine wine, where she is only getting better with experience.

For more information on Judy Collins, her latest single “When I Was A Girl in Colorado” and her forthcoming tour dates, visit her official website.

In this article:judy collins, singer-songwriter, Single, spellbound, when i was a girl in colorado
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: Russia is losing the future in Ukraine

Russia is risking becoming an impoverished junior partner to China, yet another “demotion” on the global stage.

23 hours ago
New Zealand anti-vaccine protesters torch their own camp outside parliament as police move in New Zealand anti-vaccine protesters torch their own camp outside parliament as police move in

World

New Zealand protesters burn camp after riot police move in

New Zealand anti-vaccination demonstrators set alight their own protest camp outside parliament.

19 hours ago

World

Burning cargo ship with luxury cars sinks in mid-Atlantic

The Felicity Ace was carrying about 4,000 cars from Germany to the United States. The ship sank on Tuesday.

8 hours ago

World

Russia’s war on Ukraine: Day seven situation on the ground

On the 7th day of fighting in Ukraine, Russia claims control of the southern port city of Kherson, street battles rage in city of...

17 hours ago