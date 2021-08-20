Review: Judy Collins featured in ‘The Donna Drake Show’ on CBS New York

Judy Collins. Photo Credit: Brad Trent

Grammy award-winning artist Judy Collins was featured in “The Donna Drake Show” on CBS New York. Digital Journal has the recap.

Throughout her illustrious career in the music business, which spans over six decades, Collins is known for such well-known and timeless recordings as “Send in the Clowns,” “Both Sides Now,” “Someday Soon,” “Chelsea Morning,” “Amazing Grace,” and “Cook with Honey,” among many others.

An iconic singer-songwriter, Collins chatted with two-time Telly award-winning host Donna Drake about her evolution as a person and a musician over the decades, as well as the significance of music in her life. She also shared some of her future plans and endeavors.

Their entire interview conversation may be seen below.

Collins has a new podcast, “Since You’ve Asked,” which is available by clicking here.

To learn more about acclaimed singer-songwriter Judy Collins, check out her official website, and follow her on Facebook and Instagram.