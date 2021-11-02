Connect with us

Review: JT Brennan delights on his new country single ‘October & You’

Rising country artist JT Brennan charms on his new country single “October & You.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

Published

JT Brennan
JT Brennan. Photo Courtesy of Perkins Publicity
JT Brennan. Photo Courtesy of Perkins Publicity

Brennan allows his rich, resonant voice to shine on this tune, where the listener can recall Brantley Gilbert meets Dylan Scott, and that ought to be taken as a compliment. One can hear his heart on this track. The song is expressive, soulful, and heartfelt. There is something in it for everybody.

The new single was co-written by Vibe City songwriter Jesse Slack (Jade Eagleson, Ryan Ottolini). The single was produced by David Morris and mixed and mastered by Austin Shawn. 

“October & You” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It garners two thumbs up.

To learn more about JT Brennan and his new music, follow him on Instagram and TikTok.

