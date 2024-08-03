Connect with us

Review: Jorge Luna stars in the short film ‘Macho’ by Francisco Solorzano

Actor Jorge Luna stars in the short film “Macho,” which was written and directed by Francisco Solorzano.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Jorge Luna and Sandra Berrios in 'Macho'
The synopsis is: Paco (Jorge Luna) is a Nuyorican (New Yorker and Puerto Rican) filmmaker, who is turned into a reclusive adult webcam model. Paco subsequently attempts to reconnect with his son, Luca, for a chance at redemption.

Jorge Luna layers his emotions well as Paco, and he captures the conscience of his complex character Paco, and as he wrestles morality. Kim Berrios Lin is intense and convincing as Evelyn.

Max B. Lin is a revelation as Luca, and he is adorable in the role of the son. Sandra Berrios is sentimental as Mamá, as well as Paco’s voice of reason.

The Verdict

Overall, “Macho” starring Jorge Luna is a riveting short where the tensions run high. This captivating screenplay by Francisco Solorzano will sustain the viewer’s attention for its entire duration.

Luna deserves to be commended for showcasing the humanity of his character, and everybody in the movie offers something unique.

For anybody that enjoyed Jorge Luna’s film “planet b234,” they will find “Macho” to be an added treat. There is a rawness and honesty to it like no other. “Macho” garners four out of five stars.

