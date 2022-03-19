Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Jorge Luna stars in compelling ‘planet b234’ film

Actor Jorge Luna stars as Jorge in the new compelling film “planet b234.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

Published

Jorge Luna and Otto Luna-Caratini in 'planet b234'
Jorge Luna and Otto Luna-Caratini in 'planet b234.' Photo Courtesy of Jorge Luna
Jorge Luna and Otto Luna-Caratini in 'planet b234.' Photo Courtesy of Jorge Luna

Actor Jorge Luna stars as Jorge in the new compelling film “planet b234.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

Luna co-wrote the movie with Keelie Sheridan, which was directed by Sheridan. There is a rawness and authenticity to this project, which appeared to be a labor of love for all involved.

The synopsis of the movie is as follows: A father thousands of miles away from his son creates an alternate world to help him cope with the anxiety, depression, and desperation of separation. The imagination perseveres, but sometimes at the cost of reality.

It is a neat exploration of the borders between reality and perception, science and fiction, and the perfectly imperfect ways we express love (such as technology and texting).

“planet b234” is told from a distinct yet refreshing and memorable perspective; moreover, it is a fine example of avant-garde and experimental cinema.

Luna delivers a bold, brave, and resonant lead performance, where his vulnerability is the viewer’s reward, and one can hear his heart in this film.

Otto Luna-Caratini is a revelation as Otto, who also showcases his artistic and creative sculptures in this movie. Yokko also steals a few scenes she is in towards the end as Dr. Hiroe Kinoshita.

For his acting, Luna won the “Best Male Performance” Award at the 2022 MidWest WeirdFest, and rightfully so.

The Verdict

Overall, “planet b234” is highly recommended, especially for fans of science fiction and quality storytelling. The script is beautiful and the direction is solid. Grab some popcorn or a bottle of wine (if one is over 21 years old) and allow Jorge Luna to lure you in. “planet b234” garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Well done.

In this article:Actor, avant-garde, Cinema, experimental, Film, Jorge Luna, planet b234
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

The Ukrainian soldier showed off a Next Generation Light Anti-tank Weapon (NLAW)that he said was used to destroy a Russian armoured vehicle The Ukrainian soldier showed off a Next Generation Light Anti-tank Weapon (NLAW)that he said was used to destroy a Russian armoured vehicle

World

Op-Ed: Russia’s vanishing army — Deserters, death squads, and ‘attrition’ as strategy

Ah….Russia… Maybe your kids are trying to tell you something?  

10 hours ago
More than half a million refugees have now made their way from Ukraine to Romania More than half a million refugees have now made their way from Ukraine to Romania

World

Over 3.25 million have fled Ukraine, most to Poland

More than half a million refugees have now made their way from Ukraine to Romania - Copyright AFP/File Ye Aung THUMore than 3.25 million...

24 hours ago
President Vladimir Putin spoke at a concert marking the eighth anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea President Vladimir Putin spoke at a concert marking the eighth anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea

World

Moscow marks Crimea annexation with patriotic rally

Moscow on Friday marked eight years since its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine, as its troops advanced further into the country.

20 hours ago

Tech & Science

Great Barrier Reef suffers ‘widespread’ bleaching event

The Great Barrier Reef has again been hit with “widespread” bleaching as higher-than-average ocean temperatures threaten World Heritage site.

21 hours ago