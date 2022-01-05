Connect with us

Review: Jordi Vilasuso is featured in ‘Real Conversations with Jacob Young’ podcast

Emmy award-winning actor Jordi Vilasuso is featured in Jacob Young’s “Real Conversations with Jacob Young.” The episode premiered today on January 5th. Digital Journal has the recap.

Jordi Vilasuso
Jordi Vilasuso. Photo Credit: Sonja Flemming, CBS
Jordi Vilasuso. Photo Credit: Sonja Flemming, CBS

Vilasuso is presently known for his portrayal of Rey Rosales on “The Young and The Restless” on CBS. He revealed that he started on “Guiding Light” back in New York nearly two decades ago. Vilasuso opened up about filming during the COVID-19 pandemic, which presented an “acting challenge” for all involved.

Vilasuso’s father is a doctor, and surprisingly, he was supportive of his decision to become an actor.

Young is an Emmy award-winning actor in his own right, and he praised Vilasuso for being a “fantastic actor.” They both had the good fortune to work with each other on set.

In his personal life, Vilasuso is a father of two daughters, and he shared whether or not they have caught the “acting bug.” “I love my girls, they are God’s greatest gift,” he said. “It’s important and fun when I get the gigs but I don’t think they are enthused as I was. The allure of seeing myself on screen and being able to be a part of great stories was something that I always strived for.”

The entire insightful conversation may be heard on Spotify by clicking here. It is worth checking out for all fans of Jordi Vilasuso. His life story is an inspiration for us all.

To learn more about actor Jordi Vilasuso, follow him on Instagram and Twitter.

Read More: Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos chatted with Jordi Vilasuso back in November of 2021.

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 16,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

