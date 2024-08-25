Connect with us

Review: Jonathan Stoddard and Ashley Bratcher are ‘Finding Faith’ in new Great American Family film

“Finding Faith,” starring Ashley Bratcher and Jonathan Stoddard, premiered on August 24th on Great American Family.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Jonathan Stoddard in 'Finding Faith'
Jonathan Stoddard in 'Finding Faith.' Photo Courtesy of Great American Family.
Jonathan Stoddard in 'Finding Faith.' Photo Courtesy of Great American Family.

“Finding Faith,” starring Ashley Bratcher and Jonathan Stoddard, premiered on August 24th on Great American Family.

Ellis Black directed from a screenplay by Don Michael Paul.

The synopsis is: Victoria (Ashley Bratcher), an anonymous Christian advice columnist, faces her own crisis of faith after tragedy hits. She heads home where she learns what her faith truly means to her.

Ashley Bratcher layers her emotions well as a woman, who is living with loss; moreover, Bratcher has great chemistry with Jonathan Stoddard, who delivers one of the most intense yet compelling acting performances in his rom-com career thus far. Stoddard is charming and the voice of reason as Billy.

Both leads will sustain the viewer’s attention for the movie’s entire duration.

Vivica A. Fox is fabulous as Samantha, while veteran actor John Schneider also makes a cameo as John.

This movie is rich in symbolism, especially if one pays close attention to the plot and the different motifs.

The Verdict

Overall, “Finding Faith” is an inspirational and heartwarming film starring Jonathan Stoddard and Ashley Bratcher.

Great American Family has done it again premiering yet another compelling film. While the dialogue and subject matter is heavy, it will make viewers cry for joy in the end.

“Finding Faith” is worth more than just a passing glance, and it is definitely a keeper. Well done.

