Review: Jonathan Stoddard and Ansley Gordon star in ‘Love on Retreat’

Actors Jonathan Stoddard and Ansley Gordon star in the new romantic comedy “‘Love on Retreat,” which was just came out on UPtv.
Ansley Gordon and Jonathan Stoddard in 'Love on Retreat'
Ansley Gordon and Jonathan Stoddard in 'Love on Retreat.' Photo Courtesy of UPtv.
Brittany Underwood (“One Life to Live”) directed “Love on Retreat” from a screenplay by Katie Kerr. Ironically enough, Underwood and Stoddard just starred in the holiday movie “A Royal Christmas Holiday” on Great American Family.

The synopsis of this rom-com is: When beauty brand Bloom decides to close its flagship store and focus on online sales, content creator Jenny (Ansley Gordon) must find a way to deal with the backlash from their loyal fanbase and spin the news into a positive thing via their social media.

On top of that, Bloom is pivoting to eco-friendly products and a wellness angle, so Jenny spends the seaside corporate retreat in Miami trying to capture the “life” in “work/life balance.” Her drive to achieve clashes with the chill vibe of activities director Nate (Jonathan Stoddard).

Sparks fly between these two as Jenny realizes Nate is a thrill-seeker who has work/life balance figured out, but there’s one problem… he is the brother of her boss.

Ansley Gordon and Jonathan Stoddard have good chemistry together, and the movie’s cinematography is quite striking. The dialogue between them is witty yet realistic.

The Verdict

Overall, “Love on Retreat” is a sweet film about being present and trying to live life to the fullest, which is a moral that anybody can relate to. The acting performances by the two leads are memorable, and it is feel-good escapism. “Love on Retreat” garners four out of five stars.

Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 20,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a seven-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

