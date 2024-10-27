Review: Jonathan Rhys Meyers stars in ‘Operation Blood Hunt,’ directed by Louis Mandylor

Jonathan Rhys Meyers in 'Operation Blood Hunt.' Photo Courtesy of Quiver Distribution.

Jonathan Rhys Meyers stars in the new thriller “Operation Blood Hunt,” which was directed by Louis Mandylor (“My Big Fat Greek Wedding” franchise).

The movie was released On Demand and on digital on October 4th via Quiver Distribution.

The synopsis is: In 1944, a band of Special Forces are sent to a remote Pacific island to solve the mystery of missing Marines.

They uncover a deadly secret: werewolves. Now, they must outwit and outfight the supernatural to survive. Welcome to Operation Blood Hunt.

Aside from Meyers as the protagonist Murphy, it also stars Quinton “Rampage” Jackson as “The Reverend,” Sonia Couling as Heirani, and director Louis Mandylor (who plays Richter).

Meyers steals every scene he is in as Murphy and he delivers a spitfire performance, while Sonia Couling is equally badass and electric as Heirani; moreover, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson is noteworthy as The Reverend.

Everybody in the cast makes this pulse-pounding adventure work, and the fight scenes are neatly choreographed. The twists and turns will keep the audience at the edge of their seats.

The Verdict

Overall, “Operation Blood Hunt” is a high-octane, crazy, insane, and bumpy ride. The audience better buckle up as this film is filled with both thrills and chills.

Louis Mandylor deserves to be commended for his vision and direction in bringing this story to life.

“Operation Blood Hunt” is worth checking out, and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.