Review: Jonathan Jackson and Clare Bowen perform at The Brokerage on Long Island

On Friday, July 12, actors and musicians Jonathan Jackson and Clare Bowen (“Nashville” fame) performed at The Brokerage on Long Island.

“We have waited so long to see you all,” Bowen said. “We’ve been talking about doing these shows for quite a long time,” Jackson noted.

“Honestly, we want it to feel like a living room setting, and us hanging out together,” Jackson added.

This in-person event was hosted by Coastal Entertainment.

Acoustic set

They kicked off their acoustic set with “World on Time.” During their tenure on the show “Nashville,” they shared that they did 400 to 500 original songs, which is an impressive feat. Jackson allowed his rich, rumbling voice to shine, which blended well with Bowen’s crystalline vocals.

It was followed by “Keep Asking Why,” which Jackson noted is “a song of questions”; moreover, it was neat to hear a stripped-down version of this tune.

Jackson revealed that he initially auditioned for the role of Gunnar on “Nashville,” which went to Sam Palladio, so he had to play Avery, whom he described as “unlikable and a punk,” especially in the beginning.

He continued with “Moon Is High,” which was such a duet between Bowen and Jackson, and the soothing acoustic ballad “The Giver.”

Equally noteworthy was their cover of “Not in Nottingham” from Disney’s “Robin Hood,” where Bowen’s pristine vocals (reminiscent of Alison Krauss) were simply too good to be mortal.

Bowen expressed her gratitude to the crowd that came to see them this evening. “The audience is a dream come true,” she said. “Thank you for allowing us to be here,” Bowen added, effusively.

Jackson briefly spoke about “General Hospital” and how it was his first major acting job, and Bowen spoke about how she came over from Australia to U.S. and how she landed the role of Scarlett O’Connor on “Nashville.”

Speaking of “General Hospital,” Jackson will be reprising his role as Lucky Spencer (the son of supercouple Luke and Laura).

Bowen’s husband, Brandon Robert Young, joined them on stage for a rendition of “If I Didn’t Know Better,” which was the first song that Bowen and Young ever sang together at Bridgestone Arena.

They also opened up about how they met and how Young proposed to Bowen, and in return, Jackson praised their vocal performance for being “amazing.”

Bowen Young went on to perform “Aurora,” which means new dawn, from the new album, which was well-received, and all three artists had the fans clapping along with them on “Borrow My Heart” while simultaneously showcasing their velvet harmonies.

They closed on a fitting note with “A Life That’s Good,” which was the quintessential sendoff tune for their dedicated fans, as everybody sang along with them.

All three performers (Jackson, Bowen and Young) expressed their appreciation for the fans for “allowing them to be here tonight.”

This acoustic show was special for two audience members in particular, Bethany and Don, because they celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary together.

The Verdict

Overall, it was a pleasant evening of acoustic music and entertainment at The Brokerage in Bellmore with Jonathan Jackson and Clare Bowen, with a little help from Brandon Robert Young.

Jonathan Jackson’s vocals were resonant while Clare Bowen proved that she is the Lee Ann Womack and Jennifer Nettles equivalent of our generation. It is evident that the music of the duo Bowen Young is quite delightful as well.

It is highly recommended that one sees Jonathan Jackson, Clare Bowen, or Brandon Robert Young, whenever they are in town (whether that is collectively, individually, or as a duo). Their live show at The Brokerage garnered an A rating.

