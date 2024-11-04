Connect with us

Review: Jonathan Jackson and Clare Bowen participate in a virtual fan event

Actors and musicians Jonathan Jackson and Clare Bowen participated in a virtual fan event on Sunday, November 3rd.
Actors and musicians Jonathan Jackson and Clare Bowen participated in a virtual fan event on Sunday, November 3rd. This Zoom event was produced and hosted by Coastal Entertainment.

They recalled their time on the hit show “Nashville” together as well as their live concerts together, which included a show at The Brokerage in Bellmore on Long Island this past July.

Jackson also spoke about being back on the ABC daytime drama “General Hospital,” where he reprised his role as Lucky Spencer; moreover, he discussed his emotional scenes where his onscreen son Aiden (played by Colin Cassidy) comes out to Lucky… and the son is overwhelmed by his father’s response.

Jackson on working with Colin Cassidy as the new Aiden on ‘General Hospital’

“Well, it was interesting because Colin is a new actor playing Aiden,” Jackson said. “In this business, it is very interesting when you don’t know the person that you are working with and especially when you have to do something very emotional like that.”

“Colin is a very good actor; he was very present, so it felt quite comfortable in that sense,” he admitted. “There is so much going on in those scenes… Lucky is feeling so guilty for not being there for his son for so many years.”

“I was really focused on the sense of love and the nonnegotiable love between a father and a son, and wanting to communicate that in those scenes,” Jackson acknowledged.

“It was emotional but I was really grateful for his openness and his presence in those scenes,” Jackson added.

Jackson on Tyler Christopher

Jackson also took the time to remember the late Tyler Christopher, who passed away a little over a year ago, on October 31, 2023. “We miss Tyler tremendously,” Jackson expressed.

For more information on Emmy award-winning actor Jonathan Jackson, follow him on Instagram.

To learn more about Clare Bowen and Brandon Robert Young, follow them on their duo’s Instagram page.

