Review: Jonathan Bennett served as an exceptional host of the 2021 Christmas Con in New Jersey

Jonathan Bennett. Photo Credit: Allister Foster, Crown Media

Actor Jonathan Bennett (“Mean Girls” fame) served as an exceptional official host of the 2021 Christmas Con, which took place at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in New Jersey on December 10, 11, and 12. Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos, who attended this event, has the recap.

Bennett made everyone feel at home and welcome at this event, which featured well-known actors of the Hallmark channel. On Friday, December 10, he was a part of the Tree Lighting ceremony, along with Danica McKellar, Nikki DeLoach, and Jen Lilley, which took place at 6:30 p.m.

On Saturday, December 11, Bennett hosted the second annual “Ugly Sweater Showdown” panel, where actors Jill Wagner, Kristoffer Polaha, and Andrew Walker served as guest judges (and selected the ugly sweaters that stood out in their eyes), and he was a part of a subsequent panel that was also comprised of Danica McKellar, Neal Bledsoe, and Cameron Mathison; moreover, on Sunday, December 12, Bennett emceed the “Gingerbread Wars” along with Melissa Joan Hart and Beth Broderick.

Bennett took his time to sign autographed photos, pose for photographs with fans (that traveled from all over the country and abroad), and partook in other photo opportunities. Other fun activities included wreath-making classes, “Storytime with the Elves” and a “Kid’s Zone” for the young Christmas Con fans.

The event’s sponsors included T-Mobile, Momentum Solar, and Xfinity. Aside from these three aforementioned sponsors, the elaborate list of vendors included Comcast, BAM Desserts, Bramble Jam, Butch’s Hot Stuff Hot Sauce, Calculated Confessions, Christmas is Not Cancelled, Debbie’s Doggie Delights, Designed by Stacey Jewely, Dragonfly Designs, Elle Elle Craft Collection, Family Dragon, Fire Beast, Gerry’s Creations, Gisely’s Kreations, HerArt, Jammin Beauties, Jessica Kolnos, Kick Glass Designs, Mistletoe Kris, Momma’s Home Made, Night Owl Deisgns, No You Cant’cer Foundation, Origami Owl, Russian Winter, Sue’s House of Fudge, The Yellow Daisy, Token Jersey, Toys for Tots, Tule Publishing, Twisted Oak Decor and Venture Studios, among others.

‘The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls’

His new original holiday film “The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls” will premiere on December 18 on the Hallmark Channel. Bennett stars alongside such actors as Robert Buckley (“One Tree Hill”), Brad Harder (“Aurora Teagarden Mysteries”), Treat Williams (“Chesapeake Shores”), Ana Ayora, and Sharon Lawrence (“NYPD Blue”).

