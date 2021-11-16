Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Jonah Prill delivers on his latest country music video

TikTok sensation and country artist Jonah Prill delivers on his latest music video for “Cowboy $hit.” Digital Journal has the scoop

Published

Jonah Prill
Jonah Prill. Photo Courtesy of Jonah Prill
Jonah Prill. Photo Courtesy of Jonah Prill

TikTok sensation and country artist Jonah Prill delivers on his latest music video for “Cowboy $hit.” Digital Journal has the scoop

The music video is badass and spitfire, and it has both a Brantley Gilbert and outlaw vibe to it. Prill is the pride of Montana, and he keeps his music real and authentic and deserves to be commended for that.

The song “Cowboy $hit” is available on Spotify. The song and its music video both earn two thumbs up.

To learn more about Jonah Prill, follow him on Instagram and on TikTok.

In this article:Country, cowboy $hit, Jonah Prill, Montana, Music, Video
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 16,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Life

Entire city of Merritt, B.C. forced to evacuate due to flooding

The City of Merritt, population 7,000, is under an evacuation order after flooding caused the failure of the wastewater treatment plant.

14 hours ago

Business

Cryptocurrencies continue to thrive as governments express greater interest

The acceptability of blockchains and cryptocurrencies has been enhanced by interest shown by the UK government.

3 hours ago
US, EU vow new sanctions against Belarus as migrants mass at border US, EU vow new sanctions against Belarus as migrants mass at border

World

US, EU vow new sanctions against Belarus as migrants mass at border

The EU and the U.S. vowed to press ahead with fresh sanctions against the regime of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko.

23 hours ago
The women guarding India's rainforest 'refugees' The women guarding India's rainforest 'refugees'

Life

COP26: Will the promised tree planting and deforestation actually happen?

The COP26 agreement lacks any clear and verifiable methods for reaching the new goals.

3 hours ago