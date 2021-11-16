Review: Jonah Prill delivers on his latest country music video

Jonah Prill. Photo Courtesy of Jonah Prill

TikTok sensation and country artist Jonah Prill delivers on his latest music video for “Cowboy $hit.” Digital Journal has the scoop

The music video is badass and spitfire, and it has both a Brantley Gilbert and outlaw vibe to it. Prill is the pride of Montana, and he keeps his music real and authentic and deserves to be commended for that.

The song “Cowboy $hit” is available on Spotify. The song and its music video both earn two thumbs up.

To learn more about Jonah Prill, follow him on Instagram and on TikTok.