Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Johnny Wactor spotlighted on Power 98.5 Satellite Radio

Johnny Wactor is featured on Power 98.5 Satellite Radio, where he opens up about such topics as his childhood, mental health, and playing Brando Corbin on “General Hospital.”

Published

Actor Johnny Wactor on 'General Hospital'
Actor Johnny Wactor on 'General Hospital.' Photo Credit: ABC, Scott Kirkland
Actor Johnny Wactor on 'General Hospital.' Photo Credit: ABC, Scott Kirkland

Actor Johnny Wactor (“General Hospital”) is featured on Power 98.5 Satellite Radio, where he opens up about such topics as his childhood, mental health, and playing Brando Corbin on the hit ABC daytime drama “General Hospital.”

Aside from “General Hospital,” Wactor is known for his acting work in the TV series “NCIS,” “Army Wives,” “Criminal Minds,” “Siberia,” “Hollywood Girl,” and the mini-series “The Passenger.”

“Live On Air With Steven Cuoco” is a weekday syndicated satellite radio program produced and hosted by Steven Cuoco, who is a veteran expert in public relations, reality TV, media, broadcasting, and podcasting.

Wactor is candid about his childhood and parents, and he also opens up about working with Sofia Mattsson, who plays Sasha on the show, and their latest baby storyline, which earned a favorable review from Digital Journal.

In many ways, this episode felt like a continuation of Wactor’s appearance on Maurice Benard’s “MB State of Mind” podcast on mental health. It was just as deep, moving, and compelling.

People can listen to Wactor’s interview with Cuoco on the Power 98.5 Satellite Radio website by clicking here. They can also listen to it on the Power 98.5 Satellite Radio iOS and Android app and on Alexa by adding the Power 98.5 skill in the Alexa app.

Speaking of “MB State of Mind,” people can check out Wactor’s episode with three-time Emmy winner Maurice Benard below.

To learn more about actor Johnny Wactor, follow him on Instagram.

In this article:Abc, Actor, brando corbin, Daytime, Drama, General hospital, Johnny Wactor, satellite radio, Steven Cuoco
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 16,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

UK's Johnson faces angry MPs at vote on new virus curbs UK's Johnson faces angry MPs at vote on new virus curbs

Life

UK’s Johnson, facing demands to resign, lifts almost all COVID-19 restrictions

Boris Johnson's own MPs say they will rebel against the government's new coronavirus restrictions - Copyright UK PARLIAMENT/AFP JESSICA TAYLORFighting for his political life,...

24 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: Drop in COVID infection rate in Sydney, yes or no — The thankless task of COVID stats

Any statistician will tell you that the real problem with stats is getting them right and drawing the proper inferences.

20 hours ago
Brazil opens 5G tender, seeking $9 bn in investment Brazil opens 5G tender, seeking $9 bn in investment

World

Airlines worldwide scrap or change flights to the U.S. over 5G dispute

Airlines across the world, including the long-haul carrier Emirates, rushed Wednesday to cancel or change flights heading to the U.S.

20 hours ago

Business

Op-Ed: The antiquated alleged business practices of Trump vs New York AG

Should the Smithsonian investigate? A tale of ancient valuation practices

18 hours ago