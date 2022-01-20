Review: Johnny Wactor spotlighted on Power 98.5 Satellite Radio

Actor Johnny Wactor on 'General Hospital.' Photo Credit: ABC, Scott Kirkland

Actor Johnny Wactor (“General Hospital”) is featured on Power 98.5 Satellite Radio, where he opens up about such topics as his childhood, mental health, and playing Brando Corbin on the hit ABC daytime drama “General Hospital.”

Aside from “General Hospital,” Wactor is known for his acting work in the TV series “NCIS,” “Army Wives,” “Criminal Minds,” “Siberia,” “Hollywood Girl,” and the mini-series “The Passenger.”

“Live On Air With Steven Cuoco” is a weekday syndicated satellite radio program produced and hosted by Steven Cuoco, who is a veteran expert in public relations, reality TV, media, broadcasting, and podcasting.

Wactor is candid about his childhood and parents, and he also opens up about working with Sofia Mattsson, who plays Sasha on the show, and their latest baby storyline, which earned a favorable review from Digital Journal.

In many ways, this episode felt like a continuation of Wactor’s appearance on Maurice Benard’s “MB State of Mind” podcast on mental health. It was just as deep, moving, and compelling.

People can listen to Wactor’s interview with Cuoco on the Power 98.5 Satellite Radio website by clicking here. They can also listen to it on the Power 98.5 Satellite Radio iOS and Android app and on Alexa by adding the Power 98.5 skill in the Alexa app.

Speaking of “MB State of Mind,” people can check out Wactor’s episode with three-time Emmy winner Maurice Benard below.

To learn more about actor Johnny Wactor, follow him on Instagram.