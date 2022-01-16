Connect with us

Review: Johnny Wactor featured on Maurice Benard’s MB State of Mind podcast on mental health

Actor Johnny Wactor (“General Hospital”) is spotlighted on Maurice Benard’s MB State of Mind podcast on mental health.

Johnny Wactor of 'General Hospital'
On January 16, actor Johnny Wactor (“General Hospital”) was spotlighted on Maurice Benard’s MB State of Mind podcast on mental health. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Wactor is known for his portrayal of Brando Corbin on the hit ABC daytime drama “General Hospital.” He has also starred in the TV series “Siberia,” “Hollywood Girl,” and the mini-series “The Passenger.”

He has also had roles in series such as “NCIS,” “Army Wives,” and “Criminal Minds.” They discuss having a “rage” inside of them that they are able to tap into when acting and how it could stem from their childhood.

Benard and Wactor are talking about some deep topics. They are both candid about the loss of their fathers and how that has impacted them. They also talk about Wactor’s most recent baby loss storyline on “General Hospital.”

“Mental health awareness is getting so much traction these days, and it is so much more acceptable to go see a therapist, it’s not as taboo,” Wactor said.

In this melancholic storyline, Wactor’s scenes opposite Sofia Mattsson (who plays Sasha Gilmore) earned a favorable review from Digital Journal, and it praised all of the actors involved in this storyline, including Maurice Benard and Max Gail.

“Johnny hasn’t hit his ceiling yet, he doesn’t know his potential as an actor. What I like about him is that he has something that I have: he has an animal inside of him. He has rage like a beast and he doesn’t know how to tame it yet. When he does, he is going to be somebody to be reckoned with as an actor,” he said.

The entire poignant episode may be seen on Maurice Benard’s YouTube channel by clicking here.

For anybody that doesn’t know Johnny Wactor or his work, this is a great episode to get to know him on an up-close and intimate level. His life story is an inspiration for us all.

To learn more about Johnny Wactor, follow him on Instagram.

For more information on “Maurice Benard State of Mind,” visit its official website, and follow the podcast on its Instagram page.

