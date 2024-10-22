Connect with us

Review: Joey McIntyre, Alaska, and Nick Adams star in the Off-Broadway show ‘Drag: The Musical’

“Drag: The Musical” starring Joey McIntyre of New Kids on the Block, Alaska and Nick Adams, opened Off-Broadway on Monday, October 21st at New World Stages.
Joey McIntyre in 'Drag: The Musical'
Joey McIntyre in 'Drag: The Musical.' Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy
Joey McIntyre in 'Drag: The Musical.' Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

“Drag: The Musical” starring Joey McIntyre of New Kids on the Block, Alaska and Nick Adams, opened Off-Broadway on Monday, October 21st at New World Stages in New York.

The cast also features Lagoona Bloo, Jujubee, Jan Sport, Nicholas Kraft, Yair Keydar, Remi Tuckman, Eddie Korbich, Luxx Noir London, Nick Laughlin and J. Elaine Marcos, among others.

The show is based on the music, lyrics and book by Justin Andrew Honard, Tomas Costanza, and Ashley Gordon; moreover, it was directed and choreographed by Spencer Liff.

The synopsis is: Two Drag Houses, both alike in indignity, vie for supremacy in a wig-snatching, diva-licious journey of fashion, family, and forgiveness.

After their bitter split, fishy queen Alexis Gilmore (Nick Adams) opened her club, The Fishtank, as glamourpuss Miss Kitty (Alaska) established The Cathouse. Heels click and tensions rise as old wounds are opened and the two clubs fight to survive.

Alexis brings in her estranger brother Tom (Joey McIntyre) to try to help her get out of this financial mess.

Alaska and Nick Adams deliver vivacious acting performances. This musical consists of real singing, a real band performing instrumentals, and of course, real drama.

In this performance, Remi Tuckman was delightful as Brendan, the son of Tom. Eddie Korbich is a revelation as “Drunk” Jerry.

Fans and attendees Kathryn and Erin Roberto remarked about the production, “It was a fun and electrical show; it had all the right stuff.”

“Drag: The Musical is such a vibrant celebration of self-acceptance,” Gabby Gabriel said. “It reminds us that even amidst the fiercest rivalries, love shines through.”

When asked how it feels to be starring in “Drag: The Musical,” McIntyre responded, “It feels wonderful, thank you.”

The Verdict

Overall, “Drag: The Musical” is a heartfelt, upbeat, sassy, and thoroughly entertaining show.

Joey McIntyre is superb as Tom, while Alaska and Nick Adams are a triumph as Kitty and Alexis respectively.

In fact, everybody in the cast is diverse, and offers something unique to the table; moreover, the band is gifted in their own right.

The musical is feel-good escapism for its entire 110 minute duration. It tugs at the heartstrings and it has some poignant themes (family, acceptance, and forgiveness) and lessons that are food for thought for all.

“Drag: The Musical” is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Well done.

To learn more about “Drag: The Musical,” check out its official homepage, and follow the show on Instagram.

Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

