Review: Joe Rogan and Theo Von discuss Josh Seiter’s social experiment on ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ podcast

In a recent podcast episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” which aired on Joe Rogan’s YouTube channel three days ago, Rogan was joined by comedian Theo Von for an informed conversation.
Joe Rogan is an American podcaster, UFC commentator, comedian, actor, and TV media personality. He hosts “The Joe Rogan Experience,” a podcast where he discusses current events, comedy, politics, aliens, religion, philosophy, science, martial arts, and hobbies with celebrity guests.

Theo Von is an American comedian, TV personality, and podcaster.

Rogan and Von spoke about a wide variety of topics, and that’s what makes his virtual show so eclectic. Rogan shared that he has nothing against Chick-fil-A or its chicken sandwich; it should not be eaten every day though… it is all about moderation.

Rogan noted that he is a fan of Angus Young and the classic rock group AC/DC, and that even in his ripe age, Young is still able to rock out in concert.

Von also expressed his love for onions and stated that they are an “underrated food.” “I love an onion and tomato salad, especially with beefsteak tomatoes,” Rogan said, especially since it reminds him of an “old-school New York steakhouse” vibe.

The episode, which spans nearly two hours, may be seen in its entirety here:

Rogan and Von talk about reality TV star Josh Seiter’s social experiment, where he “faked being trans for five months” because he wanted to prove a political point, where he “faked being a faker” and “pretended to be a pretender.”

Rogan stood by Seiter’s choice and concurred with his reasoning behind it. “People don’t want to admit that he is correct because it makes you insensitive,” Rogan said. “What [Josh] is saying is logical.”

Josh Seiter’s social media videos have gone viral, accumulating over 500 million views on his own social media platforms, and they have been seen by nearly one billion people over the globe, and have been reposted, shared, and remixed by other creators, including British author J.K. Rowling of “The Harry Potter” book series.

Hopefully, this is a harbinger that Rogan and Theo Von will do more podcast episodes together. The way they interact with each other and feed off each other is quite impressive to watch.

Joe Rogan and Theo Von are hilarious, witty, clever, raw and unfiltered together, and they will sustain the audience’s attention for the entire duration of the podcast. They are able to talk about a wide range of topics with ease and levity.

To learn more about Josh Seiter, follow him on Instagram.

For more information on Joe Rogan, visit his website.

