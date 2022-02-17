Review: Joe Nichols releases the best album of his career with ‘Good Day for Living’

Connect with us

Country star Joe Nichols released the best album of his career with his latest studio offering “Good Day for Living.”

Joe Nichols
Joe Nichols releases 'Good Day For Living.' Photo Credit: David 'Doc' Abbott
Country star Joe Nichols released the best album of his career with his latest studio offering “Good Day for Living.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

It opens with the mid-tempo and sassy “Brokenhearted” and it is followed by his infectious duet “I Got Friends That Do,” where he collaborates with country mega-star Blake Shelton.

Home Run,” the album’s lead single tugs at the heartstrings due to its moving message and it is fine neo-traditional country to the core. It is followed by “Dance With The Girl” and the gorgeous “I Wanna Be Your Tonight.”

The title cut “Good Day for Living” is uplifting and sheer bliss. Equally pleasant is “Screened In,” and “That’s How I Grew Up” is semi-autobiographical and stunning.

“Reckon” is upbeat and catchy, and he pours a great deal of heart and emotions with the captivating “Why Can’t She.”

After the harking ballad “One Two Step Closer,” it closes with the mellow and carefree “Hawaii on Me” and on a fitting note with yet another polished ballad “She Was.”

“Good Day for Living” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It is perhaps the most compelling album of Joe Nichols’ career, and it stands out sonically, lyrically, and vocally. Joe Nichols epitomizes the best that contemporary country music has to offer: real stories and lyrics, solid melodies coupled by his rich and resonant baritone vocals. It garners an A rating.

For more information on country star Joe Nichols and his new album, check out his official website, and follow him on Instagram.

Read More: Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos chatted with country artist Joe Nichols back in December of 2021.

