Review: Joe Jonas releases ‘Work It Out’ pop solo single

Joe Jonas. Photo Courtesy of Republic Records.

Grammy-nominated pop singer-songwriter Joe Jonas released his new pop single “Work It Out” via Republic Records.

The song is a track on his upcoming studio album “Music For People Who Believe In Love,” which will be released on October 18th. This will be his first solo album in 13 years.

“Work It Out” is upbeat, anthemic, and a great deal of fun. It’s a tune about getting out of one’s head and back to the person they truly are; moreover, it is extremely radio-friendly.

Jonas allows his rich, rumbling voice to shine on this song. He co-penned “Work It Out” with such songwriters as Jason Evigan, Victoria Evigan, Blush, and Kane Ritchotte; moreover, Jason Evigan and Kane Ritchotte produced the song.

“Work It Out” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

The Verdict

Overall, “Work It Out” by Joe Jonas is an anthem of empowerment. The song is comprised of bright acoustic guitar, driving drums, and an infectious chorus. Jonas will certainly put smiles on his listeners’ faces with “Work It Out.” It is filled with levity and positivity, and it garners two thumbs up.

Hopefully, this is a harbinger that there will be more great, high-quality songs on his forthcoming solo album “Music For People Who Believe In Love.”

To learn more about global pop star Joe Jonas, follow him on Instagram.