Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga star in ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’

Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix in 'Joker: Folie à Deux.' Photo Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures.

Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga star in the new film “Joker: Folie à Deux,” which was released in theaters on Friday, October 4th via Warner Bros. Pictures.

It is follow-up to the 2019 Oscar-winning movie “Joker,” which is the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.

In this new picture, Joaquin Phoenix reprises his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck and Joker opposite Oscar winner Lady Gaga (“A Star Is Born”).

The synopsis is: “Joker: Folie à Deux” finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that’s always been inside him.

In addition, the movie stars Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) and Catherine Keener (“Get Out,” “Capote”), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from “Joker.”

Todd Phillips, who was nominated for Oscars for directing, writing and producing “Joker,” directed “Joker: Folie À Deux” from a screenplay by fellow Oscar nominee Scott Silver and Phillips, based on characters from DC. Lady Gaga also serves as a music consultant on this project. The musical twist to it adds to its overall appeal.

Joaquin Phoenix is transformative once again as Arthur Fleck and Joker. For the people that enjoyed him in the first film, he is back with a darker and more intense edge to him.

Phoenix layers his emotions well, and the singing he does is an added bonus as he displays his wide range of talent. He portrays a complicated max that is trapped in his delusions while he is trying to break free from them; moreover, he truly captures the conscience of a delusional psycho.

Lady Gaga is at her most transcendent in this film as Harley “Lee” Quinn, and she is not afraid to be vulnerable. Her portrayal is gloriously transformative and grounded. She is able to paint a somber portrait of a woman whose relationship with Arthur is complex and tragic. Her vulnerability is the viewer’s reward.

A scene from ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Phoenix’s affecting rapport with Lady Gaga allows for more resonance. Their vocals were raw, heartfelt, and unadulterated.

Everybody in the supporting cast is memorable and offers something distinct to the movie. Brendan Gleeson is superb as Arkham guard Jackie Sullivan, and Zazie Beetz is bittersweet as Sophie Dumond. With Catherine Keener as his lawyer, Maryanne Stewart, she is able to humanize the Joker in an organic manner.

The cinematography was visually striking, and the musical score and soundtrack is stirring and resonant. The screenplay is rich in both characterization and symbolism.

The Verdict

Overall, “Joker: Folie à Deux” is an unsettling, polarizing, melancholic yet riveting film. It will sustain the audience’s attention for the entire duration, and it will leave a lasting impression with theatergoers well after the thriller is over.

The audience needs to hold on tight because it’s a bumpy and wild ride. The theme of toxic love is illustrated throughout, and it is bound to move people on an emotional and psychological level.

Strong performances led by Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga give this move its beating heart, and they are both Oscar-worthy and spellbinding. “Joker: Folie À Deux” garners an A rating. Bravo.