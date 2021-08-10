Connect with us

Review: Jim Brickman spotlighted in ‘The Donna Drake Show’ on CBS New York

Acclaimed contemporary songwriter, pianist, and radio host Jim Brickman was recently featured on “The Donna Drake Show” on CBS New York. Digital Journal has the recap.

Published

He spoke to two-time Telly Award-winning host Donna Drake about his own talent search “Brickman’s Big Break,” which exclusively for people over the age of 40, his Christmas tour dates, as well as his versatile catalog, which includes a Canadian Country Music Award (CCMA), Dove Award (for inspirational music) and two Grammy nominations for New Age music.

Brickman shared that the “diversity of the kind of music that he is known for” brings his joy. “To me, it’s about the eclectic mix of what I get to do,” he told Donna Drake.

Their entire interview conversation may be seen below:

A neat moment was when they showed him his framed record plaques that are hanging on the walls of the Drake Media Network Studio, as well as a serenade of “The Gift.”

To learn more about Jim Brickman, check out his official website, and follow him on Instagram.

In this article:CBS New York, donna drake, Jim Brickman, pianist, Show, Songwriter
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 15,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He is a consecutive five-time "Best of Long Island" winner that has won such categories as "Best Author," "Best Blogger," "Best Poet," "Best Twitter Account" and the coveted "Best Long Island Personality" twice.

