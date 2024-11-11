Review: Jill Wagner and Jesse Hutch star in their new holiday film on Great American Family

Jesse Hutch and Jill Wagner. Photo Courtesy of Great American Family.

Actors Jill Wagner and Jesse Hutch star in their new holiday movie “Christmas Under the Northern Lights,” which premiered on Saturday, November 9th on Great American Family.

They are joined by such veteran TV actors as Lauren Holly and Bruce Boxleitner.

Ernie Barbarash directed it from a screenplay by Amyn Kaderali.

The synopsis is: Erin (Jill Wagner) joins her father Doug (Bruce Boxleitner) for a Christmas in the family’s former hometown of Aurora on a mission that is part business – selling the family home – and major bucket list item for Erin to see the Aurora Borealis light up the Northern sky.

Realtor Lori (Lauren Holly) and family friend and local tour guide Trevor (Jesse Hutch) create a Christmas inspired at every turn by faith, love, and hope, so much so that Christmas bells hung over decades in a forest grove ring an unbroken song, a harbinger of miracles to come.

Jill Wagner showcases her bubbly personality throughout this movie, while Jesse Hutch is suave as Trevor.

The characters embark on an intriguing journey of self-discovery. It deserves to be enjoyed for its beauty, simplicity, and honesty. This rom-com’s cinematography is visually-striking. Jesse Hutch and Jill Wagner have great chemistry together.

Most importantly, this film underscores such values as family, hope, and family during the holiday season.

New Great American Family original special for Jill Wagner

In other Jill Wagner news, she will have a new original special, “Christmas On the Farm With Jill Wagner & Family,” which will premiere on Monday, December 23 on Great American Family.

The synopsis of that special is: Among Jill’s holiday traditions, the special introduces us to a nurse and her family who lost everything in Hurricane Helene.

Nurse Makayla’s entire career is dedicated to serving Veterans; the military is near and dear to Jill’s heart. In the special, the entire community of Tellico Plains, Tennessee, will offer gifts to help Makayla and her family on the road to recovery.